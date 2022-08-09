Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike.

It’s also got a bunch of celebrity fans, too, like filmmaker and all-round connoisseur of geek culture Kevin Smith, who’s made his love for the brand-new show known on social media.

Smith penned a tweet to creator and Executive Producer Neil Gaiman on Twitter, praising the series for replicating the way he felt when he first read The Sandman #1 way back in 1989. “It was beautiful & breathtaking,” Smith said, of that historic opening issue. “Decades later, [Netflix’s The Sandman] is taking me on a similar genuine journey. I’m so elated for you! Congratulations on your realized magnum opus!”

Dear @neilhimself,

I remember reading the first issue of Sandman after buying it off the rack in 1989. It was beautiful & breathtaking. Decades later, @Netflix_Sandman is taking me on a similar genuine journey. I’m so elated for you! Congratulations on your realized magnum opus! pic.twitter.com/iMLInbyRvM — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 9, 2022

A touched Gaiman then responded to Smith’s kind words. “Thank you, Kevin,” replied the Coraline writer. “Huge smile here.”

Thank you, Kevin. Huge smile here. https://t.co/JTwfDECiqL — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 9, 2022

Smith actually has a history with the Sandman universe himself as he voiced Merv Pumpkinhead in Audible’s audio drama adaptation of the comics. In the TV series, however, the role was taken over by Mark Hamill — who Smith ironically works with over on his own Netflix show, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Still, while that character might be off-limits to him, it would be cool if Smith could land another part in the show somewhere, seeing as he’s now declared how much of a fan he is of the production. In the meantime, Smith is busy gearing up for the long-awaited release of Clerks III this September, and is developing follow-up series Masters of the Universe: Revolution for Netflix.

The Sandman‘s 10-part first season is available to stream now. Netflix has yet to make a public decision about a second run.