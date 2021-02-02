Kevin Smith Says Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Will Have A Skeletor Episode

Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation is set to tickle everyone’s 80s nostalgia in a big way. The Netflix show will pick up where the original Masters of the Universe left off and boasts a hell of a voice cast. He-Man/Prince Adam is voiced by Chris Wood with support from Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Kevin Conroy (Mer-Man), Henry Rollins (Tri-Klops), Tony Todd (Scare Glow), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena) and Jason Mewes (Stinkor). But most exciting is Mark Hamill, coming out of semi-retirement to chew the scenery as Skeletor.

Smith has been teasing the show on his Fatman Beyond podcast, revealing that it’s almost complete and that he’s making the final tweaks. Now, he’s also hinted that we’re getting an episode told entirely from the point of view of the aforementioned Skeletor.

“I only had five notes on the last pass of episode one, so I was able to kind of Zoom in for that to hear those five things and then give it a blessing and it gets locked. Episode one is completely locked. They’re starting to fall like dominoes, which means we’re getting closer and closer to people being able to see this stuff. It’s coming soon kids. I can’t wait, I’m proud as fuck of this thing. It’s so good, and I can’t wait til people watch it and everyone gets their propers. You’ll see Mark’s got his own episode and what not.”

Kevin Smith Working On New He-Man Animated Series For Netflix 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Originally played by Alan Oppenheimer (now voicing Moss Man), Skeletor is one of the best known 1980s cartoon villains. In the 1983 Filmation effort, he was a former disciple of Hordak stranded on Eternia after being captured and interrogated by the king’s royal guard. Making the most of a bad situation, Skeletor set up shop in Snake Mountain and assembled a grisly squad of toyetic henchmen, planning to overrun Castle Grayskull and seize the source of He-Man’s mystical powers.

Sadly for the villain, though, his bumbling minions usually spoiled his carefully laid plans. We don’t know what the status quo will be as Masters of the Universe: Revelation begins, but Smith has promised that it’ll be “a radical return to Eternia.” I’d wager that we may see Skeletor at least partly succeeding in his ambitions to gain power and our heroes dealing with the consequences. As such, a whole episode from his perspective would be neat, finally showing us what a magical skeleton warlord does during his downtime.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation sounds like it could be coming soon to Netflix, so keep an ear to the ground for a trailer and premiere date over the next few weeks.