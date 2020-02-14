Mark Hamill To Play Skeletor In Masters Of The Universe Netflix Show

Last summer, we discovered that none other than Kevin Smith was helming a new He-Man and the Masters of the UniverseÂ animated series for Netflix. For fans of both the filmmaker and the beloved 80s cartoon, this was a dream come true, especially as Smith teased that he was going to form an all-star cast for the show.

Now, the full list of voice performers for the series, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation,Â has been revealed. And it definitely lives up to Smith’s promise. Without further ado, check out the incredibly lengthy cast list below, as per Deadline:

Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor; Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam/He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela; Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer; Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor/Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko; Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra; Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops and Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor, Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man.

Elsewhere, we’ve got the following:

Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena; Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto; Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor; Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro; Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scare Glow; Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man; Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.

By the power of Grayskull, what a cast! It’s like the entire guest list of Comic-Con got together to make a TV show. There’s Game of ThronesÂ icons, regular Kevin Smith collaborators, horror legends, vampire slayers, DC stars, and the pitch-perfect casting that is Mark Hamill as Skeletor. Not to mention that the original Skeletor, Alan Oppenheimer, is in another role.

Oppenheimer’s casting isn’t the only sign that Smith will honor the franchise’s past, though. The synopsis for Revelation, which describes it as “a radical return to Eternia,” confirms that the show won’t be a reboot but will in fact serve as a continuation of the original series, picking up the plot threads that were never resolved after the run concluded in 1985.

“Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the myster of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!”

Masters of the Universe: RevelationÂ is definitely gearing up to be something special and we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more news comes in.