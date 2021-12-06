Kevin Smith is encouraging fans to “watch the sh–” out of Masters of the Universe: Revelation to ensure that Netflix renews it for a second season. This past July saw the streaming giant launch a revival of the He-Man franchise, with Revelation offering both a sequel to the classic 1980s cartoon and also a mature reimagining of its world and characters. The result created as much division amongst fans as the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but you can’t deny it got people talking about it.

Following Part 1’s summer release, Part 2 of season 1 just dropped in November. The season finale boldly rewrote the status quo and teased where the show could go next in season 2, but if you thought a sophomore run of Revelation was a done deal then Smith has a revelation for you. While speaking on a live episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast, the showrunner explained that Netflix is currently judging whether to renew the series. As he explained:

“We are in a place now where we get to figure out if we get to go again…” Smith began. “Based on the first round of episodes, things were looking very positive. Hopefully, based on dropping Part 2 and how many people finished the whole thing…if that’s all positive, if we reached what they call ‘efficiency’ then we might get to do it again,” Smith explained before telling fans about potential future seasons, “Fingers crossed, so watch the sh– out of it if you want to see more. That’s how we get to do it again. I hope we get to do it again. It’d be so good to do it again cause I got ideas.”

Return To Eternia With First Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Photos 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While this is always a scary time for fans of a Netflix show, as the streamer has gained a reputation over the past couple of years for being cancellation-happy, Smith’s words are encouraging as he states that he’s feeling “positive” about Revelation‘s chances, given what were likely high viewing figures for Part 1. Assuming that Part 2 managed to entice a good chunk of those viewers back for more, then season 2 should be good to go.

As for what it could contain, the finale hinted at the arrival of Hordak and his Evil Horde, so it looks like we know the next season’s big bad. What’s more, Smith has admitted that he’s desperately trying to get the rights to use She-Ra, Hordak’s nemesis and He-Man’s twin sister, in season 2, as well. But, again, that’s something that remains in flux at this moment.

So, if you want to see more of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, make sure to stream all 10 episodes of season 1 over and over on Netflix.