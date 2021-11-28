Kevin Smith wants She-Ra in ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ season 2

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 turned out to be surprisingly controversial, with showrunner Kevin Smith admitting that all the negativity about it online was “heartbreaking”. The just-released Part 2 seems to have gone down a lot better, however. With a stronger focus on Prince Adam and Skeletor, it delivered much more of what viewers were hoping for. And it also teased even more fan-pleasing developments to come in the second season.

Spoilers for Part 2 incoming… Having escaped Castle Grayskull, Skeletor (Mark Hamill) sought out his former minions who had defected to a cybernetic being known as Motherboard. Skeletor taunted the Motherboard effigy which reached out its tendrils and began converting him into its cyborg slave. As the process completed, Motherboard displayed a hologram of a familiar face: Hordak, the nemesis of Prince Adam’s twin sister She-Ra/Princess Adora.

So, clearly Hordak and his Evil Horde will be making themselves known in season 2, but does this mean that She-Ra herself will soon follow them from Etheria to Eternia? When asked this question in an interview with Den of Geek, Kevin Smith admitted that the rights issues have yet to be sorted out, but he would certainly love to make this family reunion a reality.

“The only thing that I’ve been told over and over again is the properties are owned by two different companies,” Smith says. “Masters of the Universe is owned by Mattel. The She-Ra figures are owned by Mattel but (animated) She-Ra is owned by DreamWorks.”

Despite these major roadblocks to a crossover, Smith went on to stress that “everyone from Mattel to Netflix would love for it to happen.” He went on to tease that, in a dream world, He-Man and She-Ra would come together for a Revelation Christmas special.

“At the very best case scenario we get it done in time for a Christmas special [next year or later]. That would be amazing.”

If this festive one-off did come to pass, it would presumably be a modern re-do of the classic ’80s He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special. A sequel to this corny cartoon Christmas special done in the style of the mature Revelation sounds wild so fingers crossed Mattel and DreamWorks are able to get together to make it all work out.

In the meantime, remember that DreamWorks is currently developing a live-action She-Ra series, which isn’t connected to Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power animation, for Amazon. The first 10 episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation are available on Netflix now.