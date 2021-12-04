A man primarily famous for cheating on Khloe Kardashian and less notable for being a professional basketball player is embroiled in a paternity snafu with a personal trainer who claims he impregnated her.

Tristan Thompson shares a three-year-old daughter named True with Kardashian and was previously embroiled in a cheating scandal while Kardashian was in the hospital giving birth. After reconciling, the two later split over rumors that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods, but in the final Keeping Up With the Kardashians season, the on and off couple discussed having more children together. Thompson also has a son with model Jordan Craig, who he left for Kardashian while Craig was pregnant with his child.

So yes, he’s quite the catch.

Here’s a post from Thompson during happier times.

Thompson allegedly had sex with personal trainer Maralee Nichols on his 30th birthday earlier this year, when he and Kardashian were still dating. The two are currently battling it out in court over child support.

Us Weekly reports that Nichols gave birth on Dec. 2, but no additional available at time of publication.

The basketball player purportedly threatened Nichols to drop the paternity suit against him, offering to pay her a one time fee of $75,000.

He said she’d get less money if she kept moving forward with the court case.

“You are aware that I’m retiring after this season,” he texted her, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

“So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

Nichols’ lawyer said that Thompson filed in Texas so he wouldn’t have to pay a lot in child support. However, Nichols permanently moved to California, the state where she gave birth. That means Texas wouldn’t have any jurisdiction, according to her own filings by her lawyer.

If she didn’t accept the payout, Tristan allegedly said, she would be raising “a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.”

He also reportedly asked her to get an abortion, and court documents back up this assertion.

“It is also apparent from the context and substance of these communications that they are from Tristan to Maralee, which reflects that Tristan is addressing the parties’ relationship, and even with respect to her pregnancy insisting that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas,” the documents said.

While Thompson denied sending the messages he acquiesced his contact info was info in the texts. He also admitted to sleeping with Nichols many times after a party.

He asked her to take a paternity test in July, but she never did. He agreed that he would pay child support if the child was his.

In light of the news, Kardashian may have responded with a cryptic Instagram story, as celebrities love to do when there’s drama.