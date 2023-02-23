Khloe Kardashian is being sued by a former assistant

A former staff member of Khloe Kardashian has filed a lawsuit against the reality TV star.

Per TMZ, Matthew Maynard, who once worked as an assistant in Kardashian’s household, claims she fired him after he tried to return to work after recovering from a knee injury.

Kardashian’s attorney refutes Maynard’s claim. In their view, there were grounds for his dismissal. Moreover, they say that he was discharged from service appropriately They explained:

“Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.”

According to Maynard’s suit, he was in Kardashian’s employ from Jan. 2019 until Nov. 2022. Maynard describes his tenure as a terrible experience. He says he was overworked and underpaid during his time as her assistant. He accuses his former boss of inundating him with so many duties that he was often unable to avail of his legal breaks. Maynard says he was frequently required to work 12-hour shifts without compensation.

Maynard is suing his former employer for damages. At the heart of Maynard’s case against Kardashian are accusations that the reality star breached several labor laws.

Kardashian’s legal team is confident that she did not break any laws, as Maynard’s extended sick leave necessitated hiring a new assistant to replace him. They are dismissing Maynard’s claims as baseless:

“Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced. We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit.”

In addition to Maynard’s lawsuit, Kardashian’s clothing company, Good American, is facing a $100,000 lawsuit brought by model Jourdan Whitehead, who claims the company violated labor laws by not paying her on time for her work. Whitehead says the company agreed to pay her $3500 on Dec. 10, 2021, but she did not receive payment until March 10, 2022.

There has been no official response to Whitehead’s lawsuit from Kardashian’s company so far.