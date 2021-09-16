Kid Flash TV Series Reportedly In Development For HBO Max

Warner Bros. is currently in the process of expanding its streaming-exclusive DC content. Over the summer, three new HBO Max movies have been announced — Batgirl with Leslie Grace, Blue Beetle starring Xolo Mariduena and Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary. Now we’ve got another project that we can maybe add to the ever-growing list. If this intel is accurate, it seems WB is working on a Kid Flash TV series, too.

Giant Freakin Robot has shared that sources tell them a streaming show for Barry Allen’s speedster sidekick is in development. With the series only in its early stages at the moment, it’s currently unclear which version of Kid Flash it will be focusing on, as there have been a few in the comics. Obviously, though, the most famous is the original, and still most beloved, Wally West. So it seems logical to assume Wally could be the lead of this show.

The Flash Set Photos Reveal First Look At Michael Keaton's Return 1 of 10

Wally West made his live-action debut in The CW’s Arrowverse, as played by Keiynan Lonsdale on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, though that version was a blend of classic Wally and The New 52’s Wallace West. GFR doesn’t offer any potential casting clues for the HBO Max iteration, although a fresh actor will likely be found. As for whether the series will be connected to the DCEU, and Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster, or not, we don’t know.

From what we can gather about the other streaming projects, though, they will be set in mainstream DCEU continuity, so the odds are that a Kid Flash show could feature some link to Miller’s Barry, maybe even a cameo. But that’s just speculation at this point. While this TV series appears to still be in the conceptual stages right now, maybe the studio will ramp up work on it after The Flash finally makes its way to theaters in November 2022.