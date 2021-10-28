Kiefer Sutherland Appearing At 24 Virtual Convention To Mark 20th Anniversary

Last month, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn confirmed that discussions were underway about a possible revival of TV classic 24, with star star and executive producer Kiefer Sutherland having previously reversed his public stance to retire the iconic Jack Bauer by admitting he’d be open to a return if the story was strong enough.

Next month marks the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere, and as chance would have it, Sutherland has been confirmed as the marquee attraction of a virtual convention celebrating the espionage thriller, which doubles as a fundraiser for charitable causes.

As per Deadline, fellow cast members including Leslie Hope, Elisha Cuthbert, Sarah Clarke, Eric Balfour, Reiko Aylesworth, Xander Berkeley, Sarah Wynter, Gregory Itzin, Mykelti Williamson, Chris Diamantopoulos, Cherry Jones, Louis Lombardi, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Tzi Ma and Sprague Grayden and more are also set to appear.

While it might be wishful thinking in some respects, a virtual event celebrating the landmark anniversary of 24 would be the ideal method to offer an update on the status of the mooted revival, especially when it’ll be the first time Sutherland will have lent his presence to any sort of media event tied to the series since Live Another Day saw Jack turn himself over to the Russians in its final episode back in 2014.