Kiernan Shipka Talks Reprising Her Role as Sabrina For Riverdale Crossover

Fans of the Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina realm have long awaited a crossover where the witchy powerhouse would step into Riverdale, or our favorite Bulldogs would find themselves in Greendale. The spooky teen dramas were destined to meet, and their first official crossover is happening soon.

It was announced earlier this month that Shipka would be reprising her role as Sabrina for a Riverdale visit, and fans cannot wait to see her in our favorite little town. Shipka recently spoke with Comicbook.com about returning to her role as Sabrina, which was exciting for several reasons.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of younger or old. I think it was a matter of … It was really interesting for me slipping back into her shoes because I hadn’t been her in two years. I was surprised at just how quickly she just took over again. It was like riding a bike and you never know about that kind of thing. I’d never played someone and then not, and then gone back and did it again. So that was a new thing for me. I didn’t know how that was going to work, and I was just like, ‘Oh, this fits like a glove.’ And it was very fun.”

Of course, if you’re a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fan, you know that the series was ordered originally to be a four-part show and, disappointingly to fans, wasn’t picked up for more. Shipka didn’t realize that she’d be coming back as Sabrina but also wasn’t fully aware that the last time she played her would be the last time. A visit to Riverdale was a welcome moment for her; Shipka noted that she’s always ready to put on those shoes for Sabrina.

“I had no idea I was coming back. Well, also when we shot Part 4, we didn’t know it was the last one. So I’ve had no warning. I’m rolling with the punches, but I love Sabrina so much that anytime I get to play her, I’m there.”

The episode airs during the Rivervale 5-episode-event kicking off November 16th — and yes, you read that right. Riverdale seems to be going through a lot, including a name change, for this upcoming season. You can find out more about the Rivervale 5-episode event from the teaser trailer released days ago, and get your first look at Shipka’s Sabrina in Riverdale. We’ll keep you updated with more information as it becomes available.