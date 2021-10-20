Watch: Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman’s First Look On Riverdale

Just days ago, a crossover between Riverdale and the Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina was announced, specifically with Sabrina Spellman paying a special visit to Cheryl Blossom.

Of course, fans were immediately excited to see the two shows finally coming together. Existing within the same realm, fans have long anticipated Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina’s arrival in Riverdale and wondered what the circumstances surrounding her appearance would be.

The information shared with the announcement that Riverdale would be getting a spell-binding visitor was short and sweet. Blossom was said to be doing a spell and needing the help of a witch to ensure everything was going well.

Now that a trailer for Riverdale’s 5 episode special, Rivervale, has aired, we know that she shows up dressed to the 9’s and looking eager to see Blossom and the other Riverdale citizens.

The trailer sees a lot happening in the little town of Riverdale; from blooming relationships to secrets uncovered; there’s never any rest for the wicked when it comes to existing there. Oh, and as the devil himself appears to be introduced in the trailer — we’re sure the demons (both human and unhuman) are out for blood.

The five-episode special kicks off on November 16th; you can catch up with Riverdale now on Netflix while you wait.