‘Kind of frustrating’: Wells Adams reveals what he didn’t like when wife Sarah Hyland hosted ‘Love Island: USA’ season 5

Wells Adams will be back on our screens on September 28 with the return of Bachelor in Paradise, where he is the show’s resident bartender. While discussing the show’s similarities with Love Island — which sees his wife Sarah Hyland host the USA version — Adams sounded off on one moment that he didn’t like from season 5.

“One guy called Sarah [out for] being rude,” he told Bachelor star Nick Viall on his podcast The Viall Files. “And I have a couple of thoughts on that. First of all, it’s like, ‘Dude: this is a television show. What do you think’s happening?’ Of course, the host is going to ask, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’ because America and the audience is all like, ‘Really?’”

Adams was referring to the moment during the Love Island USA season 5 recoupling when Mike Stark told host Hyland she was being “mad disrespectful” when she asked Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray if she was sure about her decision to leave the villa with dumped islander Keenan Anunay. “That’s kind of frustrating because if I was in her shoes, I would have been [yelling], ‘What? What are you talking about?’ But of course, she’s so sweet and was taken aback,” Adams continued.

Hyland replied only, “I’m being disrespectful? OK, then. Boys will be boys.” Stark was widely slammed by fans for calling out the host during the show. Before the episode aired, Hyland briefly hinted at the drama on her Instagram Story, when she said, “When I tell you that tonight’s episode was wild. It was absolutely wild. I thought New York Sarah was gonna come out, but I kept it [professional],” Us Weekly reported at the time.

After the episode aired, Stark said he apologized to Hyland on camera in an interview with Pop Culture and told her he didn’t mean to be disrespectful. However, the islander stood by his decision to speak up, as he explained that he felt as though the question had been asked several times and he wanted to defend his friend Gray.

Despite that frustrating moment for Adams, the BiP bartender described the latest season of Love Island: USA as “really, really good.” He joked with Viall that it was strange to discuss Love Island or Bachelor in Paradise stars with his wife, who is a fan of the ABC show. “She is such a Bachelor Nation fan, like, loves the show, where she will be like, ‘I don’t like so-and-so,’ and then I’ll be like, ‘I’ve filmed with them, they’re actually quite nice,'” he spilled.