‘Kinda the best man of the season omg’: Bachelor Nation doesn’t just love this breakout ‘Bachelorette’ star ⏤ they want him to come back, babe

Spoiler alert: It's not who you'd expect...
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 02:04 pm

With Jenn Tran’s final two suitors, Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader, both turning out to be duds — with the latter calling off his engagement to Jenn just weeks before the finale graced our television screens — there was a different man featured throughout the finale of The Bachelorette season 21 that captivated all of Bachelor Nation instead. And before you ask, no, it was not the one and only Jonathon Johnson

As true Bachelorette fans may know, the finalists typically meet the leading lady’s family during the season finale, just days before the highly-anticipated proposal is scheduled to occur. Here, the family can decide whether or not they approve of their family member’s final two suitors — often telling the lead which of the two they like the best — and the men can ask the father for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

Often times, the family plays hardball — we all remember Barbara Weber, right? — trying to pinpoint what the true intentions of the finalists are. This time around, Jenn’s brother, James Tran, was the one playing devil’s advocate, with fans of the Bachelor franchise deeming him to be “the best man of the season” and praising his ability to hit Marcus and Devin with the cold, hard questions.

After all, he knew right away that Marcus was not ready to propose to Jenn!

While many took to X to applaud James for being a bad b***h — for lack of a better phase — others praised how great of a brother he is altogether, telling Jenn that she is “lucky to have such a caring brother” who will protect her at all costs. How sweet is that?

Coming in as arguably the best relative to stem from the Bachelor franchise — well, with the exception of Kelsey Anderson’s father, Golden Bachelorette contestant Mark Anderson — Bachelor Nation cannot get enough of James, with some fans even arguing that he should continue to be a part of the beloved competition series:

“Bring him on every hometown, make him the Bachelor, let him bartend with Wells, let him do the therapy dates… James made this a top-tier family visit.”

“ABC needs to bring Jenn’s brother back every season as a consultant for the final decision. He’s clocking these men.”

Will James Tran get his big break? To see what happens to everybody’s bestie bro now that The Bachelorette season 21 has come to a close, you can keep up with him via Instagram at @itsjamestran.

Additionally, to rewatch everything he had to say to both Marcus and Devin — and to relive the heartbreak everyone experienced while watching the final episode of The Bachelorette season 21 yesterday (September 3) — Bachelor Nation can stream the infamous finale via Hulu or Disney Plus as we speak.

