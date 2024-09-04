‘Kinda the best man of the season omg’: Bachelor Nation doesn’t just love this breakout ‘Bachelorette’ star ⏤ they want him to come back, babe

With Jenn Tran’s final two suitors, Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader, both turning out to be duds — with the latter calling off his engagement to Jenn just weeks before the finale graced our television screens — there was a different man featured throughout the finale of The Bachelorette season 21 that captivated all of Bachelor Nation instead. And before you ask, no, it was not the one and only Jonathon Johnson…

As true Bachelorette fans may know, the finalists typically meet the leading lady’s family during the season finale, just days before the highly-anticipated proposal is scheduled to occur. Here, the family can decide whether or not they approve of their family member’s final two suitors — often telling the lead which of the two they like the best — and the men can ask the father for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

Often times, the family plays hardball — we all remember Barbara Weber, right? — trying to pinpoint what the true intentions of the finalists are. This time around, Jenn’s brother, James Tran, was the one playing devil’s advocate, with fans of the Bachelor franchise deeming him to be “the best man of the season” and praising his ability to hit Marcus and Devin with the cold, hard questions.

After all, he knew right away that Marcus was not ready to propose to Jenn!

jenn's brother is kinda the best man of the season omg #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/kepepDr9w4 — nina 🪩📨 (@ninabubblygum) September 4, 2024

Jenn's brother cutting through the bs sob stories and asking why tf Marcus is here and asking the important questions. He sees right through this loser #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/rFawCfK0PT — Stacy Snow, dontcha know 🐺 (@stack_attack27) September 4, 2024

jenn's brother is begging marcus to go to therapy #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/FkuqwUFanI — medha (@dontblamemedha) September 4, 2024

While many took to X to applaud James for being a bad b***h — for lack of a better phase — others praised how great of a brother he is altogether, telling Jenn that she is “lucky to have such a caring brother” who will protect her at all costs. How sweet is that?

This scene touched my heart. Jenn is lucky to have such a caring brother.#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/fFWTSd2JST — Reality TV Universe 🌎 (@RealityTVU) September 4, 2024

Jenn’s brother is the most level headed person that has ever graced this show #TheBachelorette — Yosef’s Daughters🌹 (@YosefsDaughters) September 4, 2024

Coming in as arguably the best relative to stem from the Bachelor franchise — well, with the exception of Kelsey Anderson’s father, Golden Bachelorette contestant Mark Anderson — Bachelor Nation cannot get enough of James, with some fans even arguing that he should continue to be a part of the beloved competition series:

“Bring him on every hometown, make him the Bachelor, let him bartend with Wells, let him do the therapy dates… James made this a top-tier family visit.” “ABC needs to bring Jenn’s brother back every season as a consultant for the final decision. He’s clocking these men.”

Will James Tran get his big break? To see what happens to everybody’s bestie bro now that The Bachelorette season 21 has come to a close, you can keep up with him via Instagram at @itsjamestran.

Additionally, to rewatch everything he had to say to both Marcus and Devin — and to relive the heartbreak everyone experienced while watching the final episode of The Bachelorette season 21 yesterday (September 3) — Bachelor Nation can stream the infamous finale via Hulu or Disney Plus as we speak.

