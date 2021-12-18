Kingpin gets a Twitter Emoji, promising big things for ‘Hawkeye’

On Dec. 17, Twitter released its newest emoji to promote Marvel’s Hawkeye series featuring Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin. As per Twitter’s operations, you can use the emoji with the hashtag #Kingpin.

Image via One Take News/Twitter

Following rumors that D’Onofrio’s Daredevil antagonist would appear in Hawkeye, the sudden arrival of the Kingpin emoji makes it even more likely for the crime boss to make — at least — a cameo appearance.

Previously, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova made her grand entrance to confront Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye — as suggested in the Black Widow post-credits scene. Given Marvel’s track record for keeping secrets, it can be expected for the stand-out studio to have something up their sleeve as far as introducing Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin to the Hawkeye cast.

The Kingpin emoji could easily be a red herring, but the timing seems too perfect to be coincidental, especially with Marvel’s Hawkeye in full swing and Episode 6 released just three days before Christmas. Without a doubt, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin would be the perfect holiday gift for Marvel fans everywhere.