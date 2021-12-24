Kingpin star reveals MCU conversations with Charlie Cox

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been doing the best job it possibly can to keep spoilers, secrets, and surprises under wraps, which is a close to impossible feat when we’ve been bombarded with information dating back months about a pair of high-profile projects that had long been pegged for a myriad of major returns.

That would obviously be blockbuster sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney Plus series Hawkeye, with fans hedging their bets months ago that Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio would be involved in some capacity, and you’ll know by now whether or not that turned out to be the case.

D’Onofrio’s Kingpin made his grand and glorious return in the final episode of Hawkeye this past Wednesday, but as of yet we can’t say with any degree of certainty whether or not he’ll come face-to-face with Cox’s Matt Murdock again. However, the actor did reveal to The Hollywood Reporter that the pair are close friends, and they’ve had lengthy discussions about their potential MCU futures.

“As soon as Kevin revealed the fact that Charlie was going to participate, Charlie called me immediately and we had a huge conversation about it, which didn’t include anything about Hawkeye. But when they showed the phone shot of Kingpin in [last week’s] episode of Hawkeye, I immediately called Charlie and we had another two-hour conversation. So we are friends and we do talk about this stuff, but we do it very carefully and in an appropriate way.”

It would be a glaring missed opportunity were Kingpin and Daredevil not to be reunited as part of the MCU, so we can presume with a fair amount of certainty that it’s something Kevin Feige has no intention of sleeping on.