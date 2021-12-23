Vincent D’Onofrio reacts to Kingpin Avengers Tower theory

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Hawkeye episodes five and six.

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s a lot of setups the producers will tease early on in a film or TV show only to have them pay off at a later time, such as the many end credit scenes in Marvel movies.

Now that we’re down the road some ways into the MCU, it can get harder to predict foreshadowing due to the array of characters shuffling in and out of the franchise. This article will contain spoilers for episodes five and six of Hawkeye, so if you don’t want the Disney Plus show ruined for you, turn back now.

Vincent D’Onofrio is now officially inducted into the MCU thanks to his triumphant return as Kingpin in episodes five and six of Hawkeye. However, his presence has some fans wondering about a seemingly minute plot detail that occurred in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. The former Avengers Tower is sold off to the highest bidder.

In the comics, the character of Kingpin, which D’Onofrio first portrayed in the 2015 Netflix series Daredevil, has his own tower. The so-called Fisk Towers has been a staple in TV shows like Spider-Man: The Animated Series and movies like 2003’s Daredevil, as well. So fans are wondering whether, within the MCU, Kingpin ended up buying the former Avengers Tower to restore as his own headquarters.

D’Onofrio recently addressed this theory when asked in an interview with ComicBook.

“I know that Vincent D’Onofrio would be interested in that if he could afford it, but unfortunately cannot,” D’Onofrio said jokingly. “No, I don’t know. I heard that too. That’s the first time I’ve heard of anything like that. I have no idea. Are you asking me if I think it would be really cool? Yeah, it’d be really cool. Totally. I would love to do that.”

I guess we’ll have to wait and see if D’Onofrio’s Kingpin gets his sweet Avengers penthouse in the sky when he hopefully drops into more MCU shows and movies in the future.