Kristen Bell and the cast of the new Netflix dark comedy thriller series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window have invited fans to watch the first two episodes live with them starting at 6pm PT tonight.

Fellow cast members Michael Ealy, Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Shelly Hennig, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar will also be in attendance and live tweeting their reactions.

If the insanely long title hasn’t tipped you off yet, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a satire of the thriller genre. The series is about a heartbroken woman who spies on her neighbors while enjoying too much wine. Things ramp up when Bell’s character Anna believes she has witnessed a murder across the street in her new neighbor’s house.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bell said that the show is “unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. It is darkly comedic, and utterly satisfying” she said, adding, “I think if you’ve ever watched a psychological thriller, particularly starring a woman who might have seen a criminal act, and you’ve ever thought to yourself, ‘Yeah, right,’ this is the show for you. Because that’s exactly what we’re saying on the inside.”

Don’t be surprised when The Woman in the House becomes your next Netflix binge. As Bell went on to say, “Every single scene, practically, is a cliffhanger.”

All eight episodes of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window are now streaming on Netflix. The event is scheduled from 6pm-7pm PT tonight, Jan. 28.