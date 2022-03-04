Krysten Ritter looks very much like Jessica Jones in new photos

Breaking Bad alum and Marvel star Krysten Ritter was recently featured in an Instagram post by the Deep Roots salon, situated in Austin, Texas, and owned by Melanie Jacobs, a renowned celebrity hair stylist. In Feb. 2022, three years after its cancelation, Jessica Jones was removed from the Netflix roster, leaving Marvel fans devastated. However, these emerging images of Ritter pay homage to the hard-bitten alcoholic and her trademark style.

Deep Roots uploaded three images with Krysten Ritter front and center, sporting simple make-up and a leather jacket — the signature stamp of Jessica Jones — with the reception area as a backdrop. The post was captioned, “We’re gonna RODEO @therealkrystenritter 🤠,” and in the portrait photographs, Ritter is metaphorically glowing; looking healthy, happy and radiant.

Could it be a sign of things to come? As of yet, nothing is concrete in regards to Ritter’s return as Jessica Jones. Last year’s rumors that she would make a cameo appearance in She-Hulk were since debunked, leaving Marvel fans clueless as to when or if Ritter will reprise her most recognizable role. Ritter’s chosen outfit could be mere coincidence, but the comments prove that we aren’t the only ones to spot the resemblance to Marvel’s bad-mouthed PI.

“Jessica is that you…?”, one Instagram user wrote.

Another said, “All that purple? hmmmm,” referring to Kilgrave, Jones’ archenemy (portrayed by Ritter’s co-star, David Tennant) whom frequently associates himself with the specific color.

Before any news breaks, all we can do is remain hopeful that Ritter is making early preparations to return as Jones, sooner rather than later. Until then, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, along with Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D will debut on Disney Plus on March 16.