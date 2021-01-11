Krysten Ritter Rumored For MCU Return In She-Hulk

Daredevil may have been first out of the gate when it came to Netflix’s Marvel shows, but the rookie season of Jessica Jones is probably still the best run of any of the series as far as quality goes, with phenomenal acting and writing across the 13 episodes, all culminating in a completely compelling watch.

Krysten Ritter was fantastic in the title role and perfectly brought Jessica’s world weariness to life, along with her general reluctance to become the person that everyone wanted her to be. David Tennant’s Kilgrave, meanwhile, is still one of the best live-action Marvel villains there is, and the series tackled some pretty weighty and serious subject matter and handled it all very well.

As such, there’s been a loud cry from fans for more of Jessica Jones in the MCU and now, we’re hearing that she may be returning very soon. Insider Daniel Richtman has taken to Patreon to say that Ritter’s being lined up for a role in the upcoming She-Hulk, but offers no further details on how she’d factor into the show.

While this obviously remains unconfirmed for now, the aforementioned series would be an ideal place for Jessica to make her return – for a variety of reasons – and though there’s been some back and forth over the past few years, the latest reports on the topic did indeed state that Marvel wanted Ritter in the role, rather than recast it with someone else.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but be it in She-Hulk or in another show – or even movie – we imagine that we haven’t seen the last of Jessica Jones. And with any luck, when she appears again, it’ll be Krysten Ritter playing her.