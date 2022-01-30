Kylie Jenner’s fan Jrue Mesgan was reportedly arrested earlier this week after being caught trespassing in one of the reality star’s neighbor’s homes.

Although the property owner remained unidentified, it was reported by TMZ that the residence was really close to Jenner’s Beverly Hills home. Law enforcement told the publication that Mesgan was apprehended and charged with burglary after allegedly drinking a beer and tried taking alcohol from the property.

Following Mesgan’s arrest, police sent the official case to the District Attorney’s office. The D.A. later forwarded it over to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, which ultimately charged Mesgan with 11 misdemeanors, including trespassing and a court order violation.

On Jan. 25, Mesgan’s attorney claimed that their client wasn’t competent to stand trial during his arraignment. The trial was later referred to the Los Angeles Mental Health court. This comes a week after Jenner filed a permanent restraining order against Mesgan for repetitively showing up at the star’s residence.

The last incident occurred in December 2021 after the superfan buzzed her gate. Mesgan was ordered to stay away and stop harassing the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star for five years.

No additional details regarding Mesgan’s recent case have yet to be released.