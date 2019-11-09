Kylo And Snoke May Return For Star Wars: Knights Of Ren TV Show

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally lift the lid on the Knights of Ren a little, after Kylo Ren’s troop of loyal subordinates have remained a mystery over the first two installments of the Sequel Trilogy. With everything else going on in the conclusion to the Skywalker saga, though, we probably shouldn’t expect them to get too much screentime. But the good news is that Lucasfilm might just be planning a separate project that will uncover yet more secrets.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us a new Scream movie was happening, and that Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters 3, both of which were confirmed this week – a Knights of Ren TV series is in development. This would, of course, be another expansion of the Star Wars franchise that’s set to land on Disney Plus and We Got This Covered is hearing that the series would be a prequel of some kind. What’s more, both Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren and Andy Serkis’ Supreme Leader Snoke will definitely be involved, if it goes ahead.

Given that this show is said to be a prequel, there’s two options here for what the storyline will be. Either it’ll explore the origins of the Knights, presumably also touching on Ben Solo’s fall from grace, as briefly flashed back to in The Last Jedi. Or, it could explain what the Knights were up to during both TLJ and The Force Awakens and where the heck they’ve been all this time. Kylo and Snoke would then presumably appear in supporting roles.

Disney Releases 15 New Official Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos 1 of 16

As for their presence in Rise, the overriding theory is that the Knights will have defected to the resurrected Emperor Palpatine off-screen, causing Kylo to battle his own former henchmen. There’s a brief clip found in the first trailer that shows the First Order head honcho slicing through what looks to be one of the Knights with his lightsaber. If they’ve been turned by Palpatine, maybe he could pop up somewhere in the Disney Plus show, too?

Staying closer to home, and the first live-action Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian arrives on Disney Plus on launch day, November 12th. The Rise of Skywalker then drops in theaters on December 20th.