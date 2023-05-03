Lainey Wilson is still dreaming of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch as fans wait for a season five update

Lainey Wilson brought bellbottoms, romance, and a beautiful voice to season five of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, as a quick fan-favorite character named Abby.

Abby had a warm welcome to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch by the man who would go on to be her beau, but her character was more than just a romantic partner; she was a singer, talent, and overall powerhouse. The best part of that is that Wilson came on set in a role much like herself. A longtime friend of Taylor Sheridan, he wrote the character in a way that allowed Wilson to be herself; and we fell as in love with her as her handsome cowboy did.

Wilson tells Entertainment Tonight that the Yellowstone experience was super special, and it also gave her an appreciation for the way that creatives come together and, even while working differently, can create such magic.

“I started out doing music, and that’s always going to be my focus. That’s my way of expressing myself, and they have a different way of expressing themselves and being creative. But there was this mutual respect for each other.”

She continued by saying that being part of the Yellowstone was like stepping into a family. She wasn’t just an outsider that they allowed in on this specific chapter of their story; it felt like she’d been part of this journey from the beginning; they never made her feel like she existed on the fringes.

“It’s crazy, you know? They’ve honestly just welcomed me with open arms. They have just treated me like one of their own. I didn’t really know what to expect, especially the first day of set, but they treated me with respect.”

It’s no surprise to fans that she felt so positive about her experience with the cast and crew, despite several rumors spinning in the Yellowverse as of late; the cast truly cares about each other, finding a real family in the one they play on television and sharing a deep-seated respect and adoration for one another.

Will we see Wilson return to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch? If she has any say in things, that’ll be a fast yes.

“Like, just tell me when, man. Yeah, I have no clue what’s going on… I’m waiting on that phone call. I feel like I’ve learned that TV business is even crazier than the music business, and that’s the truth.”

Fans hope Wilson appears in future episodes of Yellowstone, too, especially because her character brought out another side of one of the most beloved ranch hands at the family farm: Ryan. A devoted and hard-working man, he’s always had the longevity of the ranch at the forefront of his mind. That didn’t change when he met Abby, but she certainly pulled out a different side of him, something more fun and carefree.

Here’s hoping their love story hasn’t seen its final act just yet.