Larry David confirms season 12 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Curb Your Enthusiasm is now 22 years old, having debuted on HBO way back in 2000. Over those two decades, Larry David has been embroiled in every conceivable manner of awkward social situation, annoyed a huge variety of guest stars, and helped clear someone of murder.

Now we know that there’s more to come. Deadline is reporting that David appeared at a TV Academy Event at the Director’s Guild of America last night, where he was asked whether there’d be more Curb. David confirmed that there would be, though didn’t give an estimate on when that’d be.

New seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm appear whenever David wants to release them, and there was a six-year gap between his eighth and ninth outings. However, seasons ten and eleven appeared in 2020 and 2021, so perhaps we could see this on HBO Max at some point later this year.

Season 11 showed Larry dealing with the consequences of a burglar drowning in his pool and the subsequent blackmail affecting the fictional ‘Young Larry’ TV show. This was as funny as you’d expect from David, so here’s hoping this hot streak continues in season 12.

HBO’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys has confirmed that HBO will pretty much automatically greenlight any more Curb Your Enthusiasm David wants to make, saying to Deadline in February that:

“As usual, if [Larry] has an area that he is excited about, we’ll do more. I imagine he will.”

Let’s hope we hear more about when the shoot will take place, who’ll be starring in it, and a rough air date soon. In the meantime, the full run of Curb Your Enthusiasm is available to stream on HBO Max.