Latest Disney News: ‘Ahsoka’ brings a dead ‘Star Wars’ tradition to life while ‘Frozen’ continues with none of the original cast

It is officially Ahsoka Day, folks, but that doesn’t mean Disney is not capable of kicking off other, totally unrelated debates and discussions, like continuing the story of Anna and Elsa but without Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell essaying the roles.

While Ahsoka officially put an end to Star Wars stoically ignoring a tradition that has defined the franchise since its inception, Disney seems to be dead set on keeping another staple alive as it joined forces with other companies to get the Writers Guild of America to finally “cave.”

The attempts to bury and forget a Star Wars staple undone by Ahsoka

Photo by Suzanne Tenner/Lucasfilm

Every franchise has its quirks and specialties. Marvel projects always begin with the superhero montage, while Star Wars offerings used to begin with the ominous-looking opening crawl that would dole out the state of the galaxy far, far away, and proclaim the dangers of the future.

Rise of Skywalker made the signature device infamously memorable with the opening line “The dead speak!” which ended up meaning that Emperor Palpatine had nonsensically managed to rise from the dead. His return neither did the film a whole lot of good nor the opening crawl, which receded to the darkest corners of the galaxy, seemingly never to return as subsequent projects were bereft of its presence…

Until Ahsoka.

There are many hopes for the Rosario Dawson-led series, the primary being its ability to undo the way The Mandalorian season three and The Book of Boba Fett disappointed the fandom. But evidently, it is here to right many wrongs as it begins with the fondly remembered and sorely missed opening crawl proudly announcing the dangers that await Ahsoka Tano and the rest of the galaxy.

Disney and other studios’ new offer to WGA labeled as a step to cause conflict among its members

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The WGA strike has been ongoing for almost four months now with no resolution in sight as the slim chances of ending it are being brazenly wasted by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The likes of Disney, Netflix, Paramount, etc. recently crafted a new contract offer and served it to the striking writers wherein Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav, and more met up with the WGA on Aug. 23.

The new offer in question includes the three-year contract to see a compounded 13% pay increase, written content by AI to not be called “literary material,” as well as AMPTP agreeing to minimum staffing requests though they still don’t match the level the WGA seeks.

The leadership of WGA refused the offer and walked out of the meeting, only for AMPTP to make the details of the offer public minutes later.

“This was a meeting to get us to cave, which is why, not twenty minutes after we left the meeting, the AMPTP released its summary of their proposals,” the WGA said, adding that they plan to continue picketing since the offer fails to “protect writers from the existential threats that caused us to strike in the first place.”

The story of Elsa and Anna after Frozen 2 to continue with a brand new cast, but don’t get mad just yet

Screengrab via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After choosing to not bring Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Kingpin’s love interest and wife, in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again and facing the collective ire of fans, Disney can’t possibly risk the backlash again, can it? Well, you thought right, it won’t — let us explain.

Yes, the adventures of Anna and Elsa after Frozen 2 are set to continue with new actors but in the form of a podcast titled Forces of Nature, which will be released in October this year. The 12-episode series is set to be available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and will see Queen Anna enduring a hectic schedule which soon becomes even more chaotic as “the Spirits of Nature start acting up,” leaving her to put an end to it before everything spins out of order.

“But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things.”

Also, no need to fret as the recently-announced Frozen 3 is still in motion and will bring back Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad (who have all confirmed their return).