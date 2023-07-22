Latest Disney News: Pixar gets shady to save a blockbuster sequel from the strikes as the MCU and Disney Plus end exclusive relationship

Nothing about the state of Hollywood is what you would call normal at the moment, and that includes Disney.

The SAG-AFTRA and Writers’ Guild of America strikes have ripped apart deadlines, halted entire productions, and caused creatives across various fields to cease working either out of obligation or solidarity. Due to the gravity of the situation, those who stand in opposition are seen as standing on the wrong side of history, like Disney’s CEO Bob Iger, who openly called SAG-AFTRA’s demands “unreasonable.” As such, the discovery that Pixar went out of its way to avert production delays feels like the Mouse House is continuing to choose profit over people.

Speaking of profit — in a move one can only describe as damage control, Marvel Studios quietly announced it’s ending its exclusive relationship with Disney Plus. The decision comes after its latest show (you know the one) failed to nab the numbers of years past.

Meanwhile, tragic news coming out of Walt Disney World is a reminder of the importance of savoring every magical moment we have on Earth, because you simply never know when it’ll be your last.

Walt Disney World reports reveal a man died after riding a popular ride at Magic Kingdom

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Thousands of people attend Walt Disney World every single day, and ideally, each and every one of them would walk away happy and healthy. Tragically, that was not the case for one 44-year-old man who collapsed after riding Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Magic Kingdom and later died. What occurred, if anything, on the ride that caused the man to collapse was not shared in the report, but it was noted that the man died from a personal illness, according to documents obtained by Fox35. It’s heartbreaking to think a trip to the most magical place on earth ended with the death of a loved one. Our hearts go out to his family.

To save a buck, Pixar weaseled two animated blockbusters out of production delays with sly preparedness

Screengrab via Pixar

Live-action movies and TV shows aren’t the only projects affected by the writers’ and actors’ strikes. Writers, actors, and other talents in front of and behind the camera are refusing to work until the AMPTP comes to an agreement with both unions. Knowing the SAG-AFTRA strike was on the horizon, Pixar “went out of its way to bank recordings in advance of the strike,” for films like Elio and Inside Out 2. On paper, that doesn’t sound all that bad, but again, considering Bob Iger’s comments about the unreasonableness of his employees’ demands, the move leaves a sour taste in our mouths.

Marvel breaks new ground (again) by opening its relationship with Disney Plus

Screengrabs via Disney Plus

Late last week, Ms. Marvel made history as the first MCU show to appear on network television. Come Aug. 5, the first three episodes of Iman Vellani’s superhero debut will be shown on ABC. Now, in an arguably even more eyebrow-raising turn of events, Disney Plus announced it will release the first three episodes of Secret Invasion on Hulu. The MCU’s television shows have hitherto been exclusive to Disney Plus. One can’t help but wonder whether this unprecedented move officially marks the end of Marvel’s Disney Plus boom.