Latest Fantasy News: Fans ponder how Indiana Jones would tackle a Middle Earth expedition as ‘Rings’ fans ponder the Tolkien writings that inspired Galdriel and Sauron’s chemistry

It’ll probably be months before the Reddit pages dedicated to House of the Dragon and Rings of Power fizzle out, as fantasy fans continue to chew on the events of both show’s premier seasons. Interviews with the cast and crew of both series shed light on the decisions and processes behind the spectacular fantasy spectacles, and exploring the Tolkien inspiration that yielded Amazon Prime’s series.

The focus on Middle-earth is spawning far more than conversations about Rings of Power, including one pondering about how Indiana Jones would fit into the Fellowship of the Ring. The odd query is enticing the fantasy community, and helping (somewhat) to distract them from outrage over Netflix’s seeming retcon of established Witcher timelines.

Sauron and Galadriel’s relationship isn’t a Rings invention

Rings of Power’s many detractors love to complain about the show’s distance from Tolkien’s written word, but many of the details contained within the show are proving closer to the source material than many fans would like to admit. The relationship between Galadriel and Sauron, while not nearly so fully-realized, is taken directly from the pages of Tolkien’s extended works, according to showrunner J.D. Payne. Galadriel was always a figure Sauron feared, and one of his many ambitions was to see her removed from his path—whether via her death or her corruption.

A surprising query wonders how Indiana Jones would fare with the Fellowship of the Ring

Image via Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones is certainly impressive, but does he have what it takes to survive Middle-earth? Fans of both franchises pondered the possibility recently, after a Redditor asked where Indy would fall into the Fellowship. Would he fight alongside Aragorn, Gimli, and Legolas at Helm’s Deep? Or would he journey with Frodo and Sam to Mordor? Could he resist the temptation of the One Ring, or would it prove more enticing than the Holy Grail? People have plenty of opinions about it, and might just be hankering for a Harrison Ford cameo in the next Lord of the Rings offering.

Accusations of retconning land on The Witcher: Blood Origin

Image via Netflix

A fresh, four-episode limited series takes aim at a time that far preceded the story in Netflix’s The Witcher. The upcoming show aims to explore the Conjunction of the Spheres, a cataclysmic event that predates the creation of the first Witchers. The timeline the show is set in appears to deviate drastically from the books the games, and thus the series, are based around, and Andrzej Sapkowski fans are not pleased.