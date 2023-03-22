Latest Fantasy News: Fans uncover unexpected ties between ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ as ‘Warrior Nun’ eyes a new target

The fandom behind Warrior Nun refuses to be outdone.

More than three months following the fantasy show’s cancellation, fans of the former Netflix series continue to rally to the renewal cause. They’re determined to see the show return for a second season, and they’re pulling out all the stops to see it happen. Past conversations about another Netflix fantasy offering and ties between The Last of Us and Lord of the Rings, of all things, Warrior Nun continues to dominate the fantasy sphere.

That’s not quite enough to force Shadow and Bone out of conversations — particularly in the wake of its second season — or to stop people from pondering connections between two distinctly different properties, but it is enough to grab the attention of the series showrunner, Simon Barry.

Warrior Nun’s showrunner pitches Paris for the next billboard

via Netflix

Billboards demanding the return of Warrior Nun have been erected across the globe, as the show’s dedicated (and we mean dedicated) fanbase continues to push for its return. Showrunner Simon Barry is entirely on-board with the campaign, and even pitched his pick for the next billboard’s location. He’s urging fans to take to the streets of Paris, and even teased that he’d catch a flight to get in on the action.

Some seriously powerful Grisha face off in Shadow and Bone season two

Photo by David Appleby/Netflix

The second season of Netflix’s — thus far uncanceled — Shadow and Bone is officially available to stream, introducing even more powerful Grisha for viewers to enjoy. Characters like the Darkling and Alina are clearly among the world’s most powerful Grisha, but they’re joined by some surprising characters whose skills will only grow in the future of the story.

A connection between The Last of Us and Lord of the Rings baffles fans

via New Line Cinema

A teased similarity between HBO’s sci-fi hit The Last of Us and the enduringly popular Lord of the Rings trilogy initially confused fans, before they realized VFX was involved. One of the main creative minds behind LotR’s Gollum returned to dazzle fans in The Last of Us, and helped to bring those terrifying clickers — and that daunting bloater — to life. Considering how well Gollum has held up, more than two decades following his big-screen debut, it’s really no surprise after all.