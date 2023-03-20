‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner knows exactly which city needs the campaign’s next billboard

If virtually every from of mass-marketed entertainment has taught us anything, it’s that taking over the world isn’t easy. Undeterred, though, the Warrior Nun campaign continues going from strength to strength, even if there’s no sign of the movement reaching its ultimate goal.

On one hand, you’d think that it would be nigh-on impossible for any self-respecting streaming service or television network to ignore the fact the canceled Netflix series has been one of pop culture’s hottest trending topics for months on end, but on the other side of the coin, there’s been no noise coming from anywhere about a potential renewal elsewhere for additional episodes.

Photo via Netflix

Having already gone global, the real question is where the next major billboard is going to appear, and now that he’s signaled his desire to show up in-person should it come to fruition, don’t bet against Paris becoming the next destination du jour for the Halo Bearers to make their next pilgrimage.

You can’t really fault the fandom for its enthusiasm, but the lack of tangible rewards is inevitably going to grow disheartening. Then again, we’re closing in on seven years since the release of Joss Whedon’s Justice League and the demands to restore the SnyderVerse are arguably stronger than ever, so maybe the Warrior Nun masses will remain in a similar boat.

Episodic fantasy doesn’t come cheap, and while Netflix claimed it hasn’t canceled any series that was popular, it’s abundantly clear that diehard backers of the supernatural comic book adaptation remain in vehement disagreement.