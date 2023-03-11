‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner proudly takes responsibility for almost every f*ck that was given

Virtually every canceled TV series is subjected to a social media campaign or petition once the worst case scenario is confirmed, but Warrior Nun has proven itself to be an entirely different beast.

Not content with the top-tier trolling move of having a billboard erected directly outside of Netflix headquarters demanding the streaming service reverse its decision and renewed the supernatural comic book adaptation for a third season, Simon Barry’s army of Halo Bearers have continued to take the movement to new heights.

Whether it’s more advertisements popping up all across the world – which themselves ended up becoming pilgrimage sites – or a whopping 10 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets being racked up on social media, the momentum isn’t stopping anytime soon. In short, there’s a lot of people out there who give a f*ck about Warrior Nun, but arguably none more show than showrunner and executive producer Barry.

via Netflix

To prove that point, the filmmaker confirmed that he was responsible for the vast majority of F-bombs to be written into the series, a badge of honor he’s wearing with the utmost pride and responsibility.

I’m solely responsible for 90% of these ‘fucks’! – Fucks given? Nun. https://t.co/D2wij4YtAl — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) March 11, 2023

Warrior Nun was a surprisingly profane show, but then again, a potty mouth is to be expected when the story begins with Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva being resurrected from the dead, before she ends up being plunged into a battle between good and evil that threatens the very fate of humanity. Gone but definitely not forgotten, are the masses going to give up on their hopes of seeing a third run of episodes materialize either at Netflix or elsewhere? Absolutely f*cking not.