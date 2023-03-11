‘Warrior Nun’ showrunner proudly takes responsibility for almost every f*ck that was given
Virtually every canceled TV series is subjected to a social media campaign or petition once the worst case scenario is confirmed, but Warrior Nun has proven itself to be an entirely different beast.
Not content with the top-tier trolling move of having a billboard erected directly outside of Netflix headquarters demanding the streaming service reverse its decision and renewed the supernatural comic book adaptation for a third season, Simon Barry’s army of Halo Bearers have continued to take the movement to new heights.
Whether it’s more advertisements popping up all across the world – which themselves ended up becoming pilgrimage sites – or a whopping 10 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets being racked up on social media, the momentum isn’t stopping anytime soon. In short, there’s a lot of people out there who give a f*ck about Warrior Nun, but arguably none more show than showrunner and executive producer Barry.
To prove that point, the filmmaker confirmed that he was responsible for the vast majority of F-bombs to be written into the series, a badge of honor he’s wearing with the utmost pride and responsibility.
Warrior Nun was a surprisingly profane show, but then again, a potty mouth is to be expected when the story begins with Alba Baptista’s Ava Silva being resurrected from the dead, before she ends up being plunged into a battle between good and evil that threatens the very fate of humanity. Gone but definitely not forgotten, are the masses going to give up on their hopes of seeing a third run of episodes materialize either at Netflix or elsewhere? Absolutely f*cking not.