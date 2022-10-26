Latest Fantasy News: Fantasy fans are on-board a Netflix horror endeavor from the creators of ‘Dark’ and Ismael Cruz Córdova digs into his ‘Rings of Power’ trial by fire

So-called Tolkien fans launched the hate train against Rings of Power before the series had even aired, leading to an immensely polarizing first season. Reception to the show’s debut season has been mixed, with some fans declaring it an utter failure and others leaning on the show’s better qualities, and potential for future seasons. The backlash against the show came in many forms, but its most insidious was blatantly racist. People pushed back against all of the characters of color, but took particular offense at the inclusion of Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir.

The immense amount of hate hurled at Córdova in the wake of his casting hardly slowed the actor down, and in fact “galvanized” his performance, according to a recent interview with the 35-year-old actor. He was so prepped for the backlash, in fact, that Córdova even found the time to suss out Sauron’s identity long before viewers were littering Reddit pages with “H = S” theories.

Ismael Cruz Córdova figured out who Sauron was before you did

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

The true identity of Sauron was a looming mystery through the entirety of Rings of Power’s first season, leaving fans to propose theories and wild guesses about where the Dark Lord of Mordor was hiding. Arondir actor Ismael Cruz Córdova was apparently on the “Halbrand is Sauron” train long before viewers were rattling off the theory, and even made attempts to trip Halbrand actor Charlie Vickers up during filming.

The racist backlash to Rings may have made Córdova’s performance stronger

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

A number of the stars in Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power were the target of near-unceasing hate when the series dropped, but none were quite so unpopular among the racists as Ismael Cruz Córdova. He was the target of consistent racist backlash, but the 35-year-old recently admitted that the hate only made his performance more vital. He reportedly felt “galvanized” by the backlash, and used it as fuel to better his showing on-screen.