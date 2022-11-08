Latest Fantasy News: Neil Gaiman has bad news for people hoping to get cast in ‘The Sandman’ season two as backlash continues against the show runner for ‘The Witcher’

Netflix’s The Witcher is all over the news at the moment, as fans of the series continue to process news that Henry Cavill has concluded his run as Geralt of Rivia. The popular actor recently announced that season three will be his last, with Liam Hemsworth tapped to replace the 39-year-old in the role.

Backlash is largely aimed at the show runner for the series, who’s getting the blame for Cavill’s departure. Reports that many of the behind-the-scenes staff actively dislike the books the series is based on are bolstering the pushback, particularly in the wake of blatant lies from show runner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Another of Netflix’s fantasy heavy-hitters is also in the news for negative reasons, but not nearly so negative as The Witcher. Following news of a second season, Neil Gaiman has been inundated with requests to be cast in The Sandman. The beloved author isn’t behind the casting process, however, so those Twitter mentions aren’t going to get people far.

Over on HBO, people continue to lament the conclusion of House of the Dragon’s first season. The popular show is still weighing heavy on fans’ minds, and sparking fresh conversations about Game of Thrones. The latest online discussion is aimed at the powerful women of Westeros, and all they’ve managed to accomplish in a man’s world.

Game of Thrones fans celebrate Westeros’ most dominant dames

Quite a few impressive women crop up over the course of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, leaving fans with plenty of female role models to lean on. A recent discussion took on the task of identifying the most powerful women the fictional world has to offer, and fans are having a hard time deciding. Daenerys is an absolute hustler, but what about Arya, and more recent additions like Rhaenyra and Rhaenys?

Neil Gaiman can’t get you a spot on Sandman season two

News that The Sandman will return for a second season first sparked joy, and then ambition, among fans of the Netflix series. One of the most popular additions to the show’s first season was reportedly cast after a shout into the Twitter void, leading a wave of hopefuls to reach out to Neil Gaiman in hopes of being cast themselves. Unfortunately, the celebrated author isn’t in charge of casting, leaving aspiring Sandman additions with no options but to adhere to the typical casting process.

The Witcher show runner is only getting less popular

There are few in the Witcher fandom that are pleased with news of Henry Cavill’s departure, and they’ve been up in arms ever since Liam Hemsworth was announced as his replacement. Blame is largely landing on the series show runner — Lauren Schmidt Hissrich — whose distaste for the source material is largely cited as the reason for Cavill’s departure. This, combined with her false promise to stick close to the source material, is giving fans plenty of ammunition with which to attack the 44-year-old.