Latest Fantasy News: ‘Rings of Power’ expands its season two cast as ‘Shadow and Bone’ cinches a top streaming spot

Season two of Shadow and Bone is a bit overstuffed, but — past a few pacing issues and quite a few new plot points — the show is still a solid interpretation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse.

The show doesn’t have the streamlined writing or direction of shows like House of the Dragon, but it’s still managing to pull in plenty of viewers. It quickly became one of the most-watched programs in dozens of countries across the world, as viewers flocked to the fantasy show’s new season.

The series isn’t flawless, by any means, but you won’t find many complaints about its cast. They are acting their absolute hearts out — despite some occasionally shaky writing — and none earn quite so much appreciation as Ben Barnes. The celebrated actor continues to rake in fans, despite playing the show’s overarching villain, leaving people fully willing to ignore all of his misdeeds.

A much more expansive — and expensive — fantasy series is competing for Shadow and Bone’s spotlight, as Rings of Power’s fresh season two castings pull attention. The eye-wateringly expensive series is bringing some new faces into the mix, as fans look far, far ahead, to the show’s eventual second season.

Viewers work to save Shadow and Bone from the Netflix ax

Photo via Netflix

Fans are ardently hoping to save Shadow and Bone from the same fate as far too many Netflix favorites, and its paying off for the fantasy series. Viewers are flocking to season two — making it the most-viewed series in a full 36 countries — in hopes of seeing a third season, and hopefully a Crows-centric spin-off, follow. We still don’t know if the series pulled in quite enough attention to qualify for another season — particularly based on Netflix’s apparently broken standards — but at least season two jams plenty into its plot.

Genocide is just a side note for thirsty Shadow and Bone fans

Photo via Netflix

General Kirigan managed to hang onto his broad popularity between seasons one and two of Shadow and Bone, which is only surprising when you consider all the torture and murder. The undeniably gorgeous character — played by the unmatched Ben Barnes — is an unforgivably horrible person in the series, but that’s far from enough to stop fans from thirsting after him. Apparently genocide is less important than a pretty face.

Three new cast members join season two of Rings of Power

via HBO

The Rings of Power cast is already stacked, but even more thrilling names join the likes of Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, and Ismael Cruz Córdova every few months. The latest new additions are stirring up extra hype, as fans look forward to welcoming Game of Thrones’ Ciarán Hinds, the James Bond franchise’s Rory Kinnear, and The Rise of Skywalker’s Tanya Moodie to the ever growing Rings of Power cast.