‘The Rings of Power’ adds three new Middle-earth residents to its cast for season 2

Amazon has just announced that the King Beyond the Wall is passing Helcaraxë to join the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for season 2.

According to the show’s official Twitter page, Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie are the latest additions to the cast, each bringing yet another character from the Second Age of Middle-earth to life on the small screens.

We recognize Ciarán Hinds best from portraying Mance Rayder aka the King Beyond the Wall in the second, third, and fourth seasons of Game of Thrones. The Irish thespian has a career spanning almost five decades, and his acting chops will certainly help elevate The Rings of Power in its forthcoming run.

Welcome Ciarán Hinds to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ugNxG8dacq — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 20, 2023

Rory Kinnear is an English playwright known for his work on William Shakespeare. He is also a recognizable face due to his portrayal of Bill Tanner in James Bond films Quantum of Solace, Spectre, Skyfall, and No Time to Die.

Welcome Rory Kinnear to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (2/3) pic.twitter.com/GIlzznKVUX — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 20, 2023

Lastly, Tanya Moodie of the Royal Shakespeare Academy is also joining the high fantasy scene. You last saw her in The Rise of Skywalker, though you may also recognize her face from a great number of television shows over the past two decades, mainly as a guest star.

Welcome Tanya Moodie to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/DxfV9l2UyQ — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 20, 2023

Though the first season of The Rings of Power went to New Zealand for principal photography, the streaming company has decided to continue this venture in the UK, with the crew currently shooting season 2 in J.R.R. Tolkien’s home country.

The series is expected to return to Prime Video sometime in 2024.