Latest Fantasy News: ‘Shadow and Bone’ takes center stage as season two drops on Netflix

All eyes are on Netflix, as season two of Shadow and Bone drops and fans wonder if it will become the latest casualty of the streamer’s apparent vendetta against fantasy.

The televised adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse pulled in solid viewership last season, but without robust and immediate interest, the show isn’t likely to continue past season two. That will likely leave fans of Bardugo’s books — several of which are being adapted at once — without much of the payoff they’ve been looking for. It will also cut beloved characters like Alina Starkov, Nina Zenik, and Kaz Brekker short, and leave viewers without answers to many of their questions. Thankfully, we’ve got answers to at least a few spelled out below, but not enough to make up for the lack of an adaptation of the Ice Court storyline.

Fans ponder Shadow and Bone’s connection to Six of Crows

Photo via Netflix

The second season of Shadow and Bone is officially out, and fans are returning to season one for a quick rewatch ahead of the fresh content. The Netflix adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s books takes a unique approach to adaptations, by combining two Bardugo books — set in separate years and continents — into one overarching story. With this in mind, there’s a bit of confusion about how Six of Crows works into the Shadow and Bone story, but never fear — we’ve got answers.

Nina Zenik is back, and better than ever

Photo via Netflix

A range of characters were highlighted across Shadow and Bone‘s first season, including Nina Zenik, who spent most of the season as either a prisoner or lost in the wilderness. This season will see her join the Crows in Ketterdam, and lend her talent as a Heartrender to their various schemes. Heartrenders are capable of wielding control over the human body, slowing breathing, stopping hearts, and even manipulating emotions, and Nina’s talent in these areas will surely give the gang some extra oomph in their upcoming fights.

Do Grisha live longer than regular humans?

Photo via Netflix

Shadow and Bone’s world is home to Grisha, powerful people whose talent with the Small Sciences allow them to do spectacular things. Grisha can wield flame, summon wind, and heal wounds, and using these abilities actually makes them live longer. The majority of Grisha have longer lives than average non-Grisha, so long as they use their abilities frequently. Some can live into their mid-hundreds, and a rare few — like the Darkling — have a few centuries under their belts.