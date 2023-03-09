Latest Fantasy News: Simon Barry happily accepts GOAT status for ‘Warrior Nun’

Warrior Nun is just barely hanging onto relevance, thanks to the dedicated fan campaign fighting to see the fantasy series return for a third season.

The canceled Netflix show, which boasted sky-high popularity through its second season, maintains a strong presence online, where its many fans continue to advocate for its return. It’s even collecting new fans, as word of the popular series reaches fresh eyes, and earning high praise in the process.

Another popular Netflix fantasy — which has yet to be canceled by the streamer — is likewise retaining relevance far past its shelf life, as Wednesday once again returns to conversations. Jenna Ortega revealed, in a recent interview, that the massively popular series is not the proudest moment of her still-young career. Considering how the show put the young star on the map, it comes as somewhat of a surprise, but Ortega has her reasons.

Hopefully, the final fantasy entry on our list will follow more in Wednesday’s footsteps, and less of the path of Warrior Nun. Shadow and Bone has yet to release its second season, but Netflix’s tendency to abandon its fantasy offerings has fans prematurely nervous about the show’s prospects. Particularly as they look ahead to the introduction of Wylan Hendricks, a new addition to the Crow’s ranks.

Jenna Ortega isn’t as proud of Wednesday as you might think

Image via Netflix

Jenna Ortega has been broadly praised for her work in Netflix’s Wednesday, but the 20-year-old actress isn’t hanging all her hopes and dreams on the series. She noted that the show doesn’t qualify as the proudest moment of her career, despite the reception it received from viewers. Adding that she wants to be celebrated, and known, for more than just her role as Wednesday Addams, Ortega pointed out that she appreciates the accolades her appearance has earned but continues to believe that viewers are simply “easy to please.”

Warrior Nun is only getting more popular among viewers

Image via Netflix

The fanbase behind Warrior Nun is as passionate as ever and only seems to be getting larger in the wake of the show’s cancelation. Fans only have two seasons to go off of, thanks to Netflix’s foolish decision to cancel the series, but those two seasons are broadly celebrated, among fans, as some of the best television in years. One viewer even dubbed it “the best show ever,” an honor showrunner Simon Barry was happy to accept.

Wylan Hendricks prepares to join the Shadow and Bone lineup

Image via Netflix

A new member is set to join Shadow and Bones’ Crows when season two of the Netflix series drops. The new season will introduce viewers to Wylan Hendricks, a clever young man with an eye for chemicals and explosives. His entry into the story comes as a delight to fans of the books, who have been eagerly awaiting their first glimpse of Jack Wolfe’s take on the character.