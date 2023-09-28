Latest Marvel News: Netflix unveils first look at MCU star’s reboot of a reboot of a sequel as Disney Plus teases its laziest Marvel release yet

The lack of originality in Hollywood has been a sticking point for cinephiles and TV fans for the longest time, and here we have two perfect examples of the age-old and yet never-ending truth in terms of a new Marvel Disney Plus release which really stretches the definitions of the word “new” and an MCU star’s latest project which just happens to be the fourth on-screen iteration of a well-worn franchise. A franchise that used to feature another MCU star. Talk about raiding the tombs of old IPs…

Hayley Atwell is our new Lara Croft in first teaser for Netflix’s Tomb Raider anime

via Paramount

Fresh off joining the Mission: Impossible franchise this past summer, Hayley Atwell is switching Peggy Carter for another awesome action heroine in an upcoming reboot of a reboot of a film series that ironically starred another MCU veteran. Yes, Atwell is playing the title role in Netflix’s anime Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, whose first teaser dropped at the platform’s Drop 01 livestream this Wednesday. Although all we hear Atwell do in the promo is some heavy breathing, that is indeed our first taste of the Captain America star in the role previously played by Alicia Vikander and Eternals‘ Angelina Jolie.

Disney Plus drops new look at an old release as Werewolf by Night In Color prepares to scare us this October

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

In what is either a deeply lazy move or a super-smart tie-in to the time-bending themes of Loki season 2, Disney Plus isn’t going to give us a new Halloween special this year — instead it’s just repackaging the old one. The monochrome Werewolf by Night is coming back to streaming next month, but this time in technicolor. And to prove it a new image from the colorized Marvel Studios Special Presentation has been unveiled. By the looks of it, the oversaturated colors will retain the black-and-white version’s old-timey feel, but it remains to be seen whether it’ll still have the same level of brilliant B-movie atmosphere.

A Spider-Man: Far From Home scene encapsulates the Multiverse Saga’s big problem

Image via Marvel Studios

Asking what’s wrong with the Multiverse Saga could warrant as many answers as Doctor Strange saw alternate futures in Avengers: Infinity War, but when it comes down to it, the big issue is that there’s no consistent throughline to the saga so far, mostly thanks to the absence of any assembled Avengers team. So one question from Spider-Man: Far From Home, that neatly puts what we’ve all been thinking for the past four years into words, gains a lot more importance in hindsight. How can we have had 21 projects and a whole other Spider-Man movie in that time but not an answer to one very simple question: where are the Avengers? Don’t make us wait until The Kang Dynasty to find that out, Marvel!