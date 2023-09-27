The $1.1b final act of the Infinity Saga accidentally asked a burning question that’s cursed the MCU ever since

What is the biggest question MCU fans have been asking ever since the Multiverse Saga began, but which — three years in — remains as much of a mystery as ever? No, it’s not why does no one talk about the Celestial in the sea from Eternals or what was Marvel sniffing when it made Quantumania. The question in question is “What’s going on with the Avengers?” After Endgame, we’ve been left entirely in the dark as to whether Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are still assembled or not.

So, in hindsight, a brief line in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home carries a lot more weight now than it did at the time. Near the beginning of the film, during Midtown High’s Betty Brandt and Jason Ionello’s recap of the events of Endgame, Jorge Lendeborg Jr.’s character asks, “… because are the Avengers even a thing anymore?” We hear you, Jason…

As one of the comments on the above thread on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit reminded us, though, the good news is that the long limbo we’ve been trapped in regarding the Avengers’ status is likely to end soon. All the signs are pointing to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson forming some kind of Avengers team in Captain America: Brave New World, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters next July (although some kind of delay due to the strikes is highly probable).

Jason’s line in Far From Home was a fun bit of commentary on what the Marvel fans themselves were wondering, but it’s possible even Marvel didn’t realize just how long the world was going to be asking that question for when they dropped this once-innocent line into what was supposed to be the first entry in the Multiverse Saga but was retroactively made into the last chapter in the Infinity Saga thanks to the pandemic. 21 projects later, including another Spidey film, and we’re still none the wiser.