Latest Netflix News: Meghan Markle finally lands a historic Netflix win as the charts prove original anime will always beat lackluster remakes

For all its faults, streaming, and particularly Netflix, has always been a place where old content can come to gain a new life (well, if it’s not deleted off the platform and into infinite oblivion, that is). It’s happened with Glee and Manifest in the past and it’s now extending to Suits — the brilliant legal drama that launched Meghan Markle’s career back in 2011 and is now breaking viewership records since it joined Netflix’s catalog.

As the week draws to an end, Bird Box Barcelona continues to dominate as the streamer’s most-watched movie of the moment, while the new season of a popular anime taking over the top of the TV chart over the return of Too Hot To Handle proves original animation is more than profitable (we’re looking at you, Paramount).

Beloved Parisian superhero duo finally gets their movie

Out of all the Friday releases on Netflix, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie is making by far the most noise online, with fans of the 2015 television show rejoicing over the long-anticipated adaptation. The film takes from the show, created by Thomas Astruc and Nathanaël Bronn, to retell the origin story of teenagers Marinette and Adrien, aka Ladybug and Cat Noir, as they come together to take down a menacing villain terrorizing Paris.

Safe to say, fans are more than delighted with the adorable new scenes between the pair and the opportunity to watch them fall in love all over again.

Netflix continues to win big with its anime releases

After Demon Slayer premiered on the platform earlier this year, retaining a spot on the platform’s Top 10 for 106 days, and the One Piece live-action show coming very soon, there’s another anime title currently dominating the charts.

Baki Hanma flew to the number one spot of the streamer’s global TV Top 10 since the first half of its second season came out July 26. The show is number one in a staggering 30 countries, above other properties like The Witcher, the popular K-Drama King The Land, and the reality show Too Hot To Handle.

In this season, the valiant fighter Baki is squaring up against a man-beast that has been frozen since the Jurassic era called Pickle. The second batch of episodes hits Netflix Aug. 24.

Suits breaking the viewing record for a library show proves good TV lives forever

Suits is now on Netflix and everyone and their mother seem to be tuning in, even leading the other streamer the show calls home to feel the need to assert some dominance. That’s right — when the news came out that the Meghan Markle legal drama had set a new record for most minutes watched for an acquired television show in a week (3.14 billion beating Manifest‘s 2.49), Peacock was quick to remind everyone that they’re the only streaming platform with all nine seasons of the show.

But I'm the only one exclusively streaming ALL NINE SEASONS of Suits.



— Peacock (@peacock) July 27, 2023

Obviously, most of those minutes were watched on Netflix after the streamer acquired its licensing and added it to its roster on June 17. More surprisingly, those numbers continue to be astronomical when compared to how other, newer shows performed during that same week (June 26-July 2). The Witcher came second with 1.31 billion minutes watched, with Hulu’s The Bear trailing right behind with 1.01 billion. That’s not even half of what Suits brought in. Granted, the 2011 show is nine seasons long, compared to the three and two seasons of the former two, but still, it’s fair to take these stats as indicators that good TV will always be attractive.