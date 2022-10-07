Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon trolls its own trolls as fans balk at the horrifying ‘Rings’ alternatives that could have been

Only two episodes remain in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, leaving the show with little time to resolve the season’s many storylines.

Not every plot point is likely to get a resolution this season, but fans are expecting at least a few major reveals before the final episode runs its credits. Criticism continues to target everything from the show’s stars to its plot, but some fans think Amazon is hitting back. Several notable quotes and carefully positioned bits of trivia hint that Amazon is well aware of its detractors, and it’s not above some light trolling of its own.

There are plenty of trolls out there, after all, each of whom are more than ready to hurl hate Rings’ way. They’re thoroughly dissatisfied with the series, but we’re betting they’d like several of the proposed alternatives even less. Fans of Amazon Prime’s series like it enough to demand “extensive” supplemental materials, but somehow we imagine a “Marvel” approach to Middle-earth wouldn’t have gone over as well.

You may not like Rings, but you’d like these trainwrecks even less

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime wasn’t the only platform vying for control over Tolkien’s Middle-earth. A number of other contenders also had their eyes on a series, but their interpretations of the beloved author’s vision are honestly appalling. Complaints about a slow plot or uneven writing suddenly feel minor when compared against the potential for a Marvel-style Middle-earth universe. No thank you.

Amazon hits back at the relentless Rings trolls

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power/Amazon Prime

Trolls attached themselves to Rings of Power long before the show even debuted, and once it arrived on screen their complaints only grew louder. Their insistence that Amazon is butchering Tolkien’s vision is itself ironic, a fact gently hinted at in a recent bit of Amazon trivia for the series. This, paired with the show’s intentional deceptiveness, is leading fans to believe Amazon has been trolling its own trolls all along.

Lord of the Rings fans demand ‘extensive’ BTS Rings materials

Image via Amazon

Season one of Rings of Power hasn’t even concluded yet, but fans already have their sights set on the materials that could accompany a physical edition of the series. Following in the tradition established by Peter Jackson with the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, fans are demanding supplemental materials to flesh out the behind the scenes and “making of” aspects of the series.