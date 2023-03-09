Latest Sci-Fi News: Fans read between the lines of Stephen King’s television grievance and reconsider Bo-Katan’s claim on the Mandalorian throne 

With the latest episode of The Mandalorian still fresh in viewers’ minds, it’s no surprise to see the show overwhelming its fellow sci-fi favorites.

Episode two of the show’s long-awaited third season dropped in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, leaving many fans with hours to wait between its arrival and their availability to watch. Once they got home from work and found a moment to enjoy the fresh episode, discussions of Bo-Katan Kryze — a strange, General Grievous-looking villain — and Grogu’s growing talent with the Force quickly took off among viewers.

Except for those who were too busy dissecting a very specific television complaint from author Stephen King. King shared a quip about an ongoing TV trend, and fans quickly latched on with theories that his commentary was subtle The Last of Us shade.

A gruesome new Star Wars villain reminds fans of a heavily-memed prequel staple

Image via StarWars.com

The latest episode of The Mandalorian introduced a strange new villain to viewers, and he’s giving them some serious General Grievous vibes. The new character, which may have already been dispatched, appears to be some kind of insectoid robot with numerous limbs and mechanical parts. Jokes about the appearance of Grievous’ twice-removed cousin — this one obsessed with Mandalorian armor instead of lightsabers — warred with praise of his bizarre, but eye-catching, design, as fans found themselves enraptured by the odd new addition.

Stephen King’s specific television complaints spark The Last of Us comparisons

Photo via HBO

When Stephen King speaks, the internet tends to listen, particularly when he’s sharing his thoughts on a hot pop culture topic. The author’s latest complaint, about television’s trend of shockingly speedy recoveries, caught the attention of The Last of Us fans, and prompted comparisons to Joel’s recent brush with death. The character, after suffering a stab wound, was lost to infection when episode eight of the series opened, but by the end — thanks to a few doses of incredibly fast-acting antibiotics — he was up and a-murderin’ his way through some cannibals. Fans quickly poked fun at Joel’s recovery, and theorized that King was referencing the grouchy smuggler all along.

Fans reconsider Bo-Katan’s status in Mandalore

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Discussions around the Darksaber, a relic that serves as a symbol of Mandalorian leadership, have dominated The Mandalorian for awhile now. The weapon, which Din won in combat with Moff Gideon, is still in the character’s possesion, and could qualify him as Mandalore’s next leader. Din is in no way interested in the title, however, and is far more invested in seeing Bo-Katan Kryze ascend the Mandalorian throne. Bo-Katan refused to simply take the saber when offered, however, as it must be won in combat.

The most recent Mandalorian episode may allow Bo-Katan to finally seize what many see as her birthright. After Din was defeated by the aforementioned insectoid robot, he was stripped of his weapons. When she arrived to save him, Bo-Katan took up the Darksaber and defeated his captor, technically winning the blade from its new wielder. Could this provide the character with a clear path back to leadership?