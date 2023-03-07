Latest Sci-Fi News: Fans struggle to recover from the latest episode of ‘The Last of Us’ as potential leaders of Mandalore come under a microscope

Pedro Pascal is the talk of the town, thanks to his lead roles at the head of two massive franchises.

Pascal’s work in both The Last of Us and The Mandalorian is garnering high praise, as the actor enjoys his stint as “America’s daddy” via two separate series with surprisingly-similar premises. The last few episodes of The Last of Us, in particular, are stirring up conversations, as people dissect episode eight’s stunning performances and celebrate the actor’s continued status as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Bella Ramsey’s incredible showing in “When We Are in Need” is also garnering high praise, as people struggle to process the violent conclusion of the show’s most recent episode.

Quite a few people could potentially take the title of Mandalore

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

The fresh season of Disney’s The Mandalorian seems poised to examine Mandalore in far greater detail, as the potential for a civil war heats up. A number of people, including Din Djarin himself, have potential to be the new leader of Mandalore, but not every qualified person is interested in taking on the title. Many people assume characters like Bo-Katan or a member of the Viszla family will take over as leader, should a war ever break out, but the competition is fiercer than some fans may have realized.

It’s not just Ellie — Bella Ramsey was also struggling to keep that heavy rifle aloft

Image via HBO

Bella Ramsey is absolutely crushing her role as Ellie Williams, and her genuine talent comes through in a variety of clear and subtle ways. One standout element of The Last of Us‘ most recent episode, in which Ellie holds two men at gunpoint, delighted fans to no end, as they watched the 14-year-old character struggle to keep a heavy, unwieldy rifle fixed on her enemies. Ellie’s issues with the weapon were echoed by Ramsey herself, who reportedly suffered from sore muscles after hours of shooting with the weighty weapon.

Fans find themselves speechless after yet another spectacular episode of The Last of Us

Image via HBO

The most recent Last of Us episode was a rough one, and saw one of the best performances of Bella Ramsey’s career. The talented young actor really gave it their all in that nail-biting confrontation with David, and viewers are still stunned by Ramsay’s spectacular delivery. Some fans are even labelling Ramsey’s performance as the best they’ve ever seen, as they continue to stew over the utterly captivating scene, and they’re calling for the young actor to receive an Emmy for their work on the show.

Pedro Pascal waves his ally flag high

Photo via HBO

Its well known, by now, that Pedro Pascal is a staunch ally to the LGBTQ+ community, but apparently one TMZ reporter missed the memo. An attempted interview with Pascal went awry recently, when a TMZ reporter attempted to confront the actor about the LGBTQ+ relationships depicted in The Last of Us. Pascal wasn’t having any of their faked confusion, however, and fans are celebrating his flawless response.