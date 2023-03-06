‘The Last of Us’ star is already raring to go for another season of post-apocalyptic adventures

We’re now in sight of The Last of Us season one finish line, and the show has exceeded all expectations. It’s set an incredibly high bar for upcoming video game adaptations, broken viewership records at HBO, and generated a ton of awards season buzz. HBO was quick to confirm that season two is on the way, likely with more to come after showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said they’ll need at least two more runs to wrap up the story.

Fans of the games will already know how this saga continues: 2020’s The Last of Us Part II is one of the best-selling games on the PlayStation 4, and the winner of a brace of Game of the Year awards. Ellie is in for some tough times, and Bella Ramsey can’t wait to get started, as she revealed in an interview with ComicBook.

“I’m really excited. It still feels surreal to me that it’s going to go again. But also, I don’t want to go into it comparing it to the experience of the first season, because […] Season 1 of The Last of Us was the best year of my life, and it’s not going to be the same. I just have to go into it being like, ‘This is season two. And I love season one, but this is just going to be different.’ I’m really excited. I just, yeah, want to be back in Canada with Craig Mazin and Pedro [Pascal] for a little bit. It’s going to be really nice.”

Without spoiling anything, it’s safe to say that Ellie won’t have an easy ride in future seasons. As in season one of the HBO show, she remains at the heart of the story throughout, and this nightmarish world doesn’t take any prisoners. There’s also a five-year time gap between The Last of Us and its sequel, so the next time we see Ellie after the upcoming finale, she’ll be closer to Ramsey’s actual age of 19.

Before all that, we have next week’s season finale to get through. If that sticks closely to the game’s story, expect fireworks.

The Last of Us season one will conclude on Mar. 12.