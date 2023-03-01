Season one of HBO’s The Last of Us is about to come to an end in a few weeks, and fans are keen to know when season two will be released. While the date for the show’s next season is still unknown, we now have some idea of when shooting for the series’ next installment would take place.

The series’ lead actor Pedro Pascal teased to Collider the filming dates for season two in a recent interview. The actor was asked if season two would begin filming this year if season one ends around the middle of March. Pascal gave it some thought, whilst trying to remember what date and season we’re currently in, and eventually came around and said that there is a chance that production for the second installment would be this year.

“In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We’re getting into spring? Yes, there is a chance. Yes.”

Right around before episode three’s release, HBO confirmed that there will be a second season of The Last of Us. The second installment is rumored to follow the events of The Last of Us Part II, which takes place five years after the events of The Last of Us Part I. Season one has dropped several sneaky references to Part II in episode six, such as the subtle appearance of Dina, Ellie’s love interest in the game.

It’s currently unknown when The Last of Us season two would be released. However, season one’s finale is scheduled to drop on March 12, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.