Latest Sci-Fi News: Reports of a ‘Doctor Who’ spinoff divides the fandom as Grogu babbles his first words

Even a fresh episode of The Mandalorian wasn’t enough to distract from Doctor Who fallout this week after news of a spinoff sent fans into a frenzy.

The Doctor Who fandom is certainly big enough to invite some branching stories, but fans are skeptical of the upcoming spinoff’s military leanings, particularly within the Whoniverse. The return of fan-favorite characters might give the new series what it needs to shine, but plenty of viewers aren’t overly thrilled by the notion of “U.K. military propaganda” in their Doctor Who offerings.

As more details emerge about the expanding franchise, more Doctor Who fans are likely to get on board, particularly as they endure the achingly long waits between seasons. Let’s hope we have far less time to wait between the first and second seasons of The Last of Us, which recently polished off the first part of its story on HBO. The popular series will delve into the events of Part II with its second season, and some fans think they saw a future character mixed into the chaos of all that bloodshed. Neil Druckmann, the man behind the original story, was quick to shut those rumors down, however, and remind fans they won’t be meeting Abby until next season.

It’s got some harsh competition in the sci-fi sphere, but The Mandalorian is still pulling in plenty of viewers. The latest season has yet to light the internet afire, but the show is certainly picking up steam, thanks in large part to an instantly popular Grogu moment from episode three.

The Whoniverse is set to expand with a new spinoff show

Photo via BBC Studios

A new venture into the world of Doctor Who is great news for Whovians, but not everyone is pleased with the direction the first spinoff in the show’s new cinematic universe is taking. The show will see the return of Jemma Redgrave’s Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and put U.N.I.T., a military research organization, at the forefront of its story. The idea of a military-minded Doctor Who show gave some fans pause, but it seems to be the first of many upcoming ventures into the ever-popular sci-fi story.

Did Grogu just attempt his first words?

Image via Disney Plus

The third episode of Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian contained plenty of surprises — including a story largely centered around an unexpected character — but one minor moment is stealing attention from Doctor Pershing. During a rare quiet moment, an exchange between Din and Bo-Katan seemingly prompted Grogu to attempt his first words. The burbling baby uttered what sounded quite a bit like a messy little “This is the Way” — a phrase that makes sense, given Din’s passion for the sentiment — and delighted his newly-restored Mandalorian dad in the process.

Neil Druckmann shuts down rumors of an Abby cameo

Image via Naughty Dog

The final episode of The Last of Us contained plenty of hints toward what will come in season two, but the original video game creator is shutting down rumors of a massive cameo. A few fans caught sight of a familiar hairstyle in the show’s final episode, and rumors of an Abby cameo quickly overtook conversations. Neil Druckmann was quick to shut these claims down, informing fans that he was happy to “kill that rumor” and confirm the braided person in question “is NOT Abby.” So much for that idea.