Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Jon Favreau talks Mandalorian history while fans entertain themselves imagining a ‘Mandalorian’ video game

It’s a good day to be a Star Wars fan. The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 premieres tomorrow, and Jon Favreau has shed some light on the direction he and his team are going this season with the Jedi and Mandalorians. While fans wait for the new episode, they’re entertaining themselves by drawing comparisons between Mando’s obsession with upgrading his gear and the development of Nevarro to the pacing of RPG video games. And Pedro Pascal continues to please fans, this time by participating in a Hot Ones interview on YouTube.

Mando: the video game

Disney / Lucasfilm

Fans of The Mandalorian are drawing similarities between the show’s pacing and that of a video game after the premiere of season 3. Reddit users had plenty of comparisons to make; from Mando’s armor upgrades mirroring the leveling system in games, to our guy’s obsession with side-quests, it’s got RPG written all over it. When it’s all laid out like that, the Disney Plus series sounds like an open-world RPG everyone would want to play.

New Mandalorian lore still drawing on old Mando-lore

Image via Disney Plus

Jon Favreau recently spoke to Screen Rant about how his team has been piecing together the extended lore for Mandalore from Legends as well as from real-world inspirations. The showrunner also wants fans to know that the Jedi in The Mandalorian aren’t just there for fan service; they’re meant to serve as foils for the warrior race. In Favreau’s own somewhat repetitive words, “The differentiation is just enough to differentiate it from the Jedi to the Mandalorians because they were historically enemies.” We took a look at his semi-discerning statements under the microscope, and crafted a comparison of the two religious warrior groups, including their origins, so you don’t have to.

A hot one goes on ‘Hot Ones’

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Now that The Mandalorian season 3 is finally underway, fans can’t get enough of the hunky Pedro Pascal. The actor is keeping busy with a full schedule promoting both his iconic Mando role, and his incredible work as Joel on HBO’s The Last of Us. Pascal added one more stop to his promo tour; an appearance on hit YouTube talk show Hot Ones. The show centers on celebs answering incredibly well researched questions by host Sean Evans over a shared repast of hot wings. If those stakes aren’t high enough already, each question comes accompanied with with an increasingly spicy hot sauce. The Chilean-born, Texas-raised actor is no stranger to spice, though, and could be one of few guests to make it through without a glass of milk.