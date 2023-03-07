Just when you thought Pedro Pascal couldn’t get any spicier, he’s heading to ‘Hot Ones’

The internet’s daddy will be taking on his hottest challenge yet, with Pedro Pascal set to appear on the YouTube talk show Hot Ones this Thursday.

Between The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pascal has got a lot to keep him busy right now. Fortunately for us, it looks like he’s still got the time to sit down and eat some spicy wings with host Sean Evans. The Twitter page for the the online favorite shared the details yesterday, and we know the episode will be dropping this Thursday.

This week on #HotOnes, we got Pedro Pascal vs. The Wings of Death. 💀 Tune in Thursday @ 11AM ET. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l2OpzswZ8a — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 6, 2023

For those unaware, the premise of the show involves celebrities being questioned whilst eating wings coated in progressively spicier hot sauce, with the final platter being over 2 million Scoville units. Naturally, the format has led to some hilarious interviews, and we expect nothing less from Pascal.

Pascal’s charming personality and brilliant sense of humor always make for great interviews, so fans are thrilled to finally get the chance to see him on one of the most unique talk shows on the internet. Many have waited to see the star appear on Hot Ones for months.

that’s why i believe in god finally Pedro in a decent interview 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — blueiji✨ (@beifrxy) March 6, 2023

Some past interviewees from the show have given the internet some of its best meme material including this infamous appearance from Idris Elba.

Idris Elba on the hot ones never gets old https://t.co/KdqlqTFB42 pic.twitter.com/rbuvm4XBX1 — MONKEY .D. C (@OlympicBeatAKA) August 15, 2022

On top of that we have this iconic moment from the Paul Rudd interview as well.

paul rudd hot ones thought reaction video pic.twitter.com/tEBuE1Vjdl — ٓ (@dqisyjchnson) January 18, 2023

Here’s to hoping that Pascal gives us some brilliant new memes from his upcoming appearance on the show. It will be a great watch nonetheless. You can catch him in The Last of Us, which is currently streaming on HBO Max, as well as The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.