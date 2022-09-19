Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Denim Richards opens up about filming THAT intense scene while Finn Little teases season 5

Happy Monday, Yellowstone lovers; we’re bringing the latest and greatest in Taylor Sheridan’s universe to you on this fine afternoon. We hope you’re channeling your inner John Dutton or Lynelle Perry to get through the start of your work week and then turning up the Rip Wheeler or Beth Dutton to enjoy your Monday evening. With filming for Yellowstone’s fifth season still underway, there’s a hopeful promise that the wait for season five is almost over and an incredible interview response from Denim Richards about filming one of the most intense scenes in Yellowstone history.



Denim Richards talks THAT intense season three scene

Denim Richards recently sat down for an interview with fans thanks to Pink Hammer Entertainment’s Chatting With B. Fans were able to call in and chat with Richards and ask him questions about everything from his book to his time as Colby on Yellowstone. A fan named Anthony had a question for Richards that long-time fans of the series have long pondered. It was regarding the intense scene where Colby and Teeter are attacked while enjoying an afternoon together.

Anthony asked what it was like to film that scene while sharing that it was a powerful one that resonated with fans. The care and concern everyone at the ranch had for Colby and Teeter shows just how much of a family the ranch hands have become and how cared for they are by the Duttons.

“We have this really exciting time with Jen Landon, who plays teeter. You know, we have this crazy scene in this creek where Wade and his partner are coming to essentially attack us, and so you know that scene was definitely not a one-taker. There’s a lot of moving parts in that scene. You know, it’s a creek which felt more like a river — it is pretty big. But, you know, and there’s horses, and the whole kind of thing is, you know, we get attacked, so we, you know, we’re in the water. There’s horses that are coming. They’re kind of whipping us kicking us, and then these horses are having to stomp on us, right, why we’re in the water underwater, trying to come up for air. And so they’re just based on the geography of the kind of coordination you can’t do that in one shot. So we had to kind of break that up, which, to most people, they’re like, Oh, that’s a relief, and it’s like it is, but you have to remember that it’s take after take after take on going into the water and coming out of the water. It’s very, very cold, but it was so much fun.”

Fun might not be the word you think of when you hear that they had to film an attack scene over and over, but Richards lives for being able to translate his physicality into acting.

“You know, for me as an artist, I live for things like that. I’m a very physical person. I grew up as an athlete. So for me, that kind of physicality of acting is something that allows me to like really get my teeth into it. The water was so cold, and now I mean, it wasn’t as bad as during the day — or when we’re talking about that scene specifically, the next day, or the next episode when I’m coming out of the water, and it’s night — that was like that was just absurd. It was so cold. But again, it was one of those moments, you know; we have the best stunt doubles. Stephen Kay directed us on that, and like I remember the craziest thing I’ve ever seen a director do. So we’re getting ready to get in the water, and I take my shirt off, and Jen has to take her clothes off, essentially, and get in the water, and Stephen and I can’t remember who the AD was at the time, takes his shirt off as well. And I was like, ‘Guys, what are you doing?’ and he was like, ‘I would never ask you guys to do something, you know that that you know, I wouldn’t be willing to do myself.’ I was like, dang, like that’s what’s up, and so that was really cool. Just speaking to your thing about like the family and that kind of extends not just in the world of Yellowstone with the actors, but it really branches outside. Like, everybody that you see in every shot that you like, there’s a crew that are in there, mucking it together that are fighting the elements together, and we’re just the ones that happened to get most of the praise for it, but there’s a lot of moving pieces that go on behind the camera to make sure that you know there can be that level of intimacy.”

The level of intimacy isn’t just romantic between himself and Teeter; it’s with the entire cast and crew, as Richards describes. One of the things that draws people into the series is the level of the relationships being built and the depth in which they care about one another. The believability is as strong as it is because of the bonds formed off-camera.

Football or Yellowstone, that is the question

I’ll probably have to stream the Vikings game while I’m on set filming for Yellowstone this evening!😈🤠 #skol #YellowstoneTV #DuttonRanch pic.twitter.com/xg6S8r4f0d — Jeremy Richardson (@Jeremy_Rich12) September 19, 2022

Football season has returned, and everyone knows that life slows down when your team is playing a big game. That project that you need to start, it can wait. Cooking turns to take out, and responsibilities get pushed to the side so you can get in on the action.

Jeremy Richardson is part of Yellowstone in season five. While he acknowledges that he can’t say much about it, other than he’s on the series as an extra cowboy, he’s still very excited about the opportunity — and rightfully so.

Today, he shared a tweet that sports fans can totally relate to. He’s got filming to do on the series tonight, and Yellowstone is one of the only things that comes before football for this Vikings fan.

Just because he will be on set doesn’t mean he will miss the big game. Richardson says he’ll stream it between takes at work. If you’re a Vikings fan yourself, you’ll be able to catch Richardson riding horses and working on the farm and find him totally relatable next season!

Finn Little teases season five

Finn Little is a welcome addition to Yellowstone for several reasons. Playing the role of Carter, “the kid” Beth brought to the ranch, he’s feisty and troubled but also realizes how lucky he is for his big second chance. He met Beth when they were both at the hospital visiting their respective fathers as they clung to life. Thankfully, John Dutton survived, but Carter’s dad didn’t — leaving him alone in the world.

It’s been a wild ride since he joined the Dutton clan, but he’s figuring out how things work at the ranch and why it’s so important to ensure he’s working his hardest. He knows he’s lucky to be part of it all, and that’s a feeling that Little relates to.

Sharing behind-the-scenes snaps and pictures from the set, Little feels lucky to be part of the Yellowstone family. His latest image shared the clapperboard for a recent episode of Yellowstone’s exhilarating 5th season.

His caption says it won’t be long now, and the countdown for the fifth season is officially on. We’re less than two months away from the two-hour premiere, and with the promise of it being shocking, we’re taking all the time we can to prepare mentally.