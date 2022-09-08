Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Luke Grimes gives advice on living your best country life as ‘1923’ adds new cast members

It’s time for our first official round-up of Yellowstone news! Let’s dive into the universe that first introduced us to the Dutton family and made us dream of owning Montana ranches and falling for loyal and Rip(ped) ranch hands. This Thursday provided a look into the life of the actor who portrays the lovable Kayce Dutton as well as a video from cast member Brecken Merrill that reveals an ominous Montana scene.

In addition to Yellowstone, the ever-expanding world of the Dutton family continues to grow by the day. New cast members have been announced for the upcoming prequel 1923 ⏤ a show fans can’t wait to see, as it will mean even more of the Dutton family tree. Needless to say, it’s a great day to be a Yellowstone fan.

Luke Grimes talks to Country Living and shares a few tips

With all of its fall-film-tinted glory and the promise of Luke Grimes near a campfire, Country Living unearthed dreams we didn’t even know we had today. (Okay, so maybe we have dreamt of Luke Grimes near a campfire, but we digress.) The magazine spoke with everyone’s favorite Dutton for a chat on Yellowstone, music, and living the country life in the mountains of Montana.

According to Grimes, there are many things you can do to live your best country life, some of which include spending as much time as you can on the road (preferably in a retro-looking Airstream), blasting country music whenever possible, exploring national parks, and teaching yourself how to play guitar.

On season five of Yellowstone, the tight-lipped Grimes gave a short answer on what fans can expect from the upcoming season, saying only, “It’s as different as every other season.” If you’re going into the next season thinking you’ve figured out just what to expect, Grimes says that you’re in for a real treat. He also calls himself a bit of a pyro, which we’ll allow since his insights on country living have made us swoon over him even more (yes ⏤ it is possible).

Brecken Merrill shares videos of Montana smog

Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, shared two videos on his Instagram today featuring Montana smoke, and they were eerie looks at the usually stunning skyline. He shared one to his feed and the other to his Story, noting that the smoke wasn’t as easily viewed on his cell phone’s camera as it was in real life.

The moody environment will undeniably make for some great shots of stormy nights at the ranch, moments where the tension in the air is so thick, you could cut it with a knife. While plot details for season five are being kept close to the chest (for now), we do know that secrets are slowly being revealed and tumultuous conversations are on the horizon ⏤ all but foreshadowed by Merrill’s posts.

One of the most incredible things about Yellowstone is how perfect the backdrop is for a story as layered as the ones the Duttons are telling, setting an epic stage for a story about power, love, lust, and the fight for survival ⏤ which fans are thrilled will continue to be explored in the next Yellowstone spinoff.

1923 adds exciting new cast members

You heard us right ⏤ the 1923 universe is growing! We learned today from Variety that seven new cast members will be joining Taylor Sheridan’s story and further fleshing out the tale of the Dutton family.

Darren Mann, Julia Schlaepfer, Aminah Nieves, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, James Badge Dale, and Michelle Randolph were all announced to be joining the crew. If those names sound familiar, it’s because you’ve seen them in everything from Animal Kingdom to Big Sky and Scream. The all-star cast is certainly packing a punch for the upcoming series, and rightly so.

According to the plot synopsis, “1923 will introduce viewers to the next generations of the Dutton family as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

Lawlessness is no stranger to the Yellowstone family, and that particular word makes us believe that the infamous Dutton train station might have been around a little longer than we thought. You can catch the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock now, and don’t forget to check out the first prequel, 1883, on Paramount Plus.

