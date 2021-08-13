First Look At Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Reportedly Leaks Online

Fans have been excited to get more details about Marvel’s Moon Knight was is set to hit Disney+ at some point in the future. Today, several potentially leaked photos with “property of Marvel” on them were released. These pictures potentially show what Oscar Isaac will look like in costume while playing the titular role.

Disney and Marvel have been known for doing a lot of work to keep leaks from reaching the public, with Kit Harington having to go so far as to google the character he was to play in Eternals just to learn about them.

This #MoonKnight leak is genuinely insane 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/7hgMu2EKu1 — MULTIVERSE IS HERE (@infinityjcs) August 13, 2021

Ethan Hawke, who will be playing the villain of the show, recently did an interview with Seth Meyers where he discussed just how thoroughly the company works to avoid leaks.

“One of the first things that made it unlike anything I’ve ever done before is I had to sign, like, 10,000 NDA’s about what I would and would not say, which I’ve never done,” he said. “I’ll tell you this about it: I’ve been acting since I was 13. Like I did my first movie in 1985, okay? And that’s a long time ago. And these are the best sets I’ve ever been on in my life. The costume, the set, the production design, the cinematography, all those elements are kind of mind-boggling. So I have entered some alternate universe and it is kind of interesting.”

Marvel fans should make sure to take these leaks with a grain of salt — there’s no knowing if they are real. Currently, there is no set release date for Moon Knight.