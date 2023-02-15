Leaked Marvel merch teases a very different look for a fan-favorite variant when they make their Phase 5 comeback

One upcoming Marvel TV series you may have forgotten was even coming is What If…? season two. The only MCU show to get a sophomore run outside of Loki, more episodes of the animated anthology series are scheduled for Disney Plus in the future. And when they do, they’ll bring back the breakout star of the first season, Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter. Although, according to some leaked merch, she’ll be looking a little different next time we see her.

A new look at some currently unannounced Funko products reveals our first glimpse at Peggy’s Super-Soldier variant in What If…? season two. The figures depict Captain Carter wearing a skirt as part of her costume as well as a fetching red cloak that gives us Little Red Riding Hood vibes. There’s a good reason for that, too, as this merch may indicate Carter will feature in the next run’s most intriguing episode.

First look at the unannounced Marvel’s What If? Captain Carter (No Piece Count) Funko Soda. Thx @buds_AF for the heads up! Photo courtesy of FB user Iron William (FSC Group). This is the second Captain Carter Funko Soda. #Funko #FunkoSODA #funkoPOP #Marvel #MarvelStudios #WhatIF pic.twitter.com/8Ljbc2CCGk — SodaScape🥤 (@speed1187) February 14, 2023

As speculated by Reddit detectives, the old-timey look of Peggy’s new costume could mean this is actually a different Captain Carter variant who’ll appear in the officially confirmed 1602 episode. At last year’s SDCC, Marvel revealed season two will include an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Marvel 1602, set in an alternate Earth where Marvel heroes emerged in Elizabethan England. If so, this would make this Peggy the third separate Captain Carter we’ve met in the MCU, following on from What If…? season one’s version and the live-action character seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What If…? season two has yet to be given a streaming release date, although rumors and recent comments by Kevin Feige suggest we may have to wait until 2024 for it to get here.